(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings commented today that its
recent downgrade
of Bermuda's sovereign ratings does not currently impact Fitch's
ratings of
Bermuda-domiciled insurance companies. Fitch generally views
Bermuda-based
(re)insurance organizations as being highly isolated from
country-related risks
in Bermuda.
Under Fitch's rating methodologies, it could rate certain
insurance and
reinsurance companies at levels at least four notches higher
than the sovereign
rating of Bermuda. In contrast, in most other countries,
insurance company
ratings are limited to that of the sovereign, or up to one to
two notches above
the sovereign.
Fitch provides these comments following the agency's May 30,
2014 downgrade of
Bermuda's long-term local currency (LC) Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) to 'A+' from
'AA-'. This downgrade reflects a fifth consecutive year of
economic
contraction, continued fiscal deficits, and a rising government
debt burden. The
revision of the Outlook to Stable from Negative reflects Fitch's
expectation
that Bermuda's economic growth will gain pace and that the
authorities'
commitment to a reduction in the fiscal deficit will be
sustained in 2014-2016.
The (re)insurance companies that Fitch rates that are either
Bermuda-domiciled
or have significant subsidiaries in Bermuda are generally strong
international
organizations, with a large and diverse global profile. These
companies' assets,
insurance premiums and underwriting exposures are spread across
many countries,
with very little originating in Bermuda.
Bermuda-based insurers tend to hold very little if any Bermuda
sovereign debt or
Bermuda currency. They also maintain relatively minor
investments in Bermuda
banks and other Bermuda-based companies. While most Bermuda
insurers have some
level of deposits held at Bermuda banks, these amounts are
generally quite
limited. In addition, investment custodians are typically
located outside of
Bermuda.
As a result of this very limited linkage of Bermuda-based
(re)insurers to the
island's fiscal issues and local economy, Fitch believes stress
experienced by
Bermuda would have minimal impact on the credit quality of its
(re)insurers.
Following the recent downgrade, several insurance groups within
Fitch's rated
universe currently have Bermuda domiciled ratings at or above
Bermuda's LC IDR
rating of 'A+'. These include operating and holding company
ratings for
PartnerRe Ltd. ('AA-' Insurer Financial Strength, 'A+'
IDR), and operating
company ratings for ACE Limited ('AA' IFS), Allied World
Assurance Company
Holdings, Ltd. ('A+' IFS), Arch Capital Group Ltd. ('A+' IFS),
Axis Capital
Holdings Limited ('A+' IFS), Everest Re Group, Ltd. ('AA-' IFS)
and
RenaissanceRe Holdings, Ltd. ('A+' IFS).
Fitch would not expect to lower any of these ratings in the
event that Bermuda's
LC sovereign rating was downgraded up to at least an additional
two notches to
'A-'. In the event of a more significant downgrade to Bermuda's
sovereign rating
to 'BBB+' or below, Fitch would consider the circumstances at
that time to
determine if it would be appropriate to rate Bermuda insurance
organizations
more than four notches above Bermuda's LC sovereign rating.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Fitch Downgrades Bermuda's Ratings to 'A+'; Outlook Stable' (May 30, 2014);

--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Nov. 13, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
