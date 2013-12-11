(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2014 Outlook: Indian Telecommunications Services here SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, December 10 (Fitch) In special report released today, Fitch Ratings revised the outlook on the Indian telecoms sector to Stable from Negative. The agency believes that the industry will continue to consolidate in 2014, which will reduce competition and bring back the pricing power to the major companies. Regulatory risk will ease on cheaper spectrum, greater spectrum supply and relaxation of M&A rules. Consolidation is likely as M&A guidelines are relaxed. Weaker unprofitable telcos will seek to merge to strengthen their positions, being unviable as standalone businesses. Of the 10 telcos currently in the market, we believe that six at most can operate profitably in the long term. Larger companies could cherry-pick smaller operators to acquire spectrum assets, however this might impair credit metrics if funded by debt. Cheaper pan-India spectrum and the introduction of a flexible payment mechanism for regulatory payments would reduce regulatory risk. Furthermore, potentially lower spectrum usage charges - allowing spectrum sharing and trading - would mean cost-savings for most Indian telcos. However, spectrum "re-farming" remains a key risk, which if implemented could cause significant cash outflows for the top three telcos. Top four telcos' funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage will improve on stable profit margins and manageable regulatory-related cash outflows. Operating EBITDA margin will expand by 150 basis points (bp)-200bp to 31%-32% due to a gradual rise in voice tariffs; greater economies of scale in the data segment; and lower marketing costs as the monthly churn rate comes down. However, weaker private operators will continue to struggle due to higher costs, large capex requirements and weak balance sheets. Nationally-owned telcos will continue to be hurt by high staff costs and low average revenue per user (ARPU). The average free cash flow (FCF) margin for the top four telcos will remain stable at 4%-5% (FY13: 4.9%), benefitting from an improved EBITDA despite higher capex. Industry capex may rise as growing data traffic will require supporting investment. Indications by the telcos for 2014 capex is much lower relative to revenue than for their Chinese and Indonesian peers despite Indian telcos' low spectrum quantity. Bharti's FFO-adjusted net leverage will improve to 2.6x-2.7x in FY14 (FY13: 3.0x), given its ability to generate at least USD700m-800m in annual FCF - which can fund its regulatory-related cash outflows starting FY15. Operating EBITDAR margin will remain resilient at 31%-32% (FY13: 30.9%), as the competitive landscape for its Indian operations improves and it gains market share in its African operations. The agency believes that a price-led competition in the data segment resulting in overall lower industry profitability could change the outlook to negative for profit-making private telcos. However, we do not envisage any regulatory or market changes in 2014 which would change the negative outlook for nationally-owned telcos. The report, '2014 Outlook: Indian Telecommunications Services' is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Nitin Soni Associate Director +65 6796 7235 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec City Tower 4 Singapore 038986 Steve Durose Senior Director Head of TMT, Asia Pacific +61 2 8256 0307 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.