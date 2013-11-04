(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 04 (Fitch) The insured losses for the St Jude's
Day storm would
have been significantly higher but for the accuracy in weather
forecasting
several days ahead of the storm's formation, Fitch Ratings says.
Initial
insurance loss estimates ranging up to GBP500m will put
additional pressure on
UK insurers' already squeezed profit margins, but should be
manageable for the
sector.
Advancements in the accuracy of medium-range weather forecasting
were
highlighted by the predictions for Hurricane Sandy in October
2012. The European
Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), based in the
United Kingdom,
predicted a US landfall for that storm six days ahead of its
arrival, and two
days before other agencies' models made similar forecasts. The
ECMWF was also
involved in predicting the St Jude Day storm.
The benefits of accurate medium-range weather forecasting for
insurers mean a
lower claims bill arising from major loss events. Policyholders
have more time
to protect their property from potential damage, while
government agencies,
utility firms and transport companies can make logistical
arrangements to
minimise disruption to power supplies and transport networks.
While it remains too early to determine the breakdown of the St
Jude's Day
losses across the UK non-life sector, we believe personal
household insurers are
better placed than personal motor writers, to absorb losses.
Statistics based on
regulatory returns data show that the UK personal motor segment
was already
running a calendar year combined ratio of 103.7% in 2012,
whereas the personal
household account had an equivalent ratio of 93.0%.
During 2013, technical profitability has been under further
pressure for motor
underwriters as motor rates have continued to soften. Rate
softening for
personal household underwriters has so far been mitigated by a
relatively low
loss burden.
Overall we expect only modest increases in premium rates in
loss-making lines
over the foreseeable future. This should improve underwriting
profitability, but
better risk selection and claims management remain critical.
