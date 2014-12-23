(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, December 23 (Fitch) The recently announced
acquisition of Wal-Mart's
financial business in Mexico, which is pending regulatory
approvals, will not
materially affect Banco Inbursa's (BInbursa) strong credit
profile, according to
Fitch Ratings.
On Dec. 18, 2014, Banco Inbursa announced the acquisition of
100% of Banco
Wal-Mart de Mexico (BWM) in addition to a strategic alliance
with Wal-Mart de
Mexico for the offering of financial services to its customers.
In Fitch's
opinion, the size of the acquired operations is moderate, given
that Banco
Wal-Mart's assets and loans account for only 3.0% and 2.9%,
respectively, of
BInbursa's consolidated figures.
The terms of the acquisition are also consistent with BInbursa's
credit profile.
The acquisition price of 1.7x equity is reasonable and will not
materially alter
BInbursa's credit fundamentals. Based on the latest figures of
Banco Wal-Mart
(October 2014), the price offer will account for only 5.3% of
BInbursa's equity
base and 5.6% of its liquid assets. These figures are low in
Fitch's opinion and
explain why the agency believes there will be no material impact
on the ratings
from the announced transaction, particularly in view of
BInbursa's sound capital
adequacy metrics, which are among its key credit strengths.
Fitch considers the
impact of the acquired assets and associated goodwill on
BInbursa's capital
metrics to be low.
Fitch believes that any potential impact on profitability, if
any, would be
minor, given BInbursa's strong earnings and revenue base.
Moreover, the mild effect on BInbursa's financial profile is
offset with the
strategic benefits of the transaction. This acquisition, when
completed, will
enhance BInbursa's footprint in the retail financing sector,
which is a
cornerstone of its medium-term strategic objectives. The
transaction will also
provide some business, product, and customer diversification.
