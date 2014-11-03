(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that BNP Paribas'
(BNPP;
A+/Stable/a+) solid 3Q14 results highlighted that earnings
growth in specialised
businesses and in businesses outside its home markets will be
important to
offset the weaker growth in most of its core retail banking
markets if the bank
wants to achieve its profitability targets. BNPP maintained
satisfactory capital
ratios as it implemented prudent valuation adjustments. Unlike
many of its
global trading and universal bank peers, BNPP made no specific
announcements
regarding provisions for litigation or regulatory investigations
in the quarter.
The results have no immediate effect on BNPP's ratings.
BNPP reported EUR2.4bn 3Q14 pre-tax profit, adjusted for fair
value of own debt
changes and debt value adjustments (EUR197m charge in 3Q14) and
other small
non-operating items (EUR63m income). This EUR2.4bn adjusted
pre-tax profit was
up 9% yoy and down 9% qoq (excluding the charge related to the
comprehensive
settlement with the US authorities in 2Q14). BNPP generated an
8% return on
equity in 3Q14.
While generally in line with our expectations, revenue growth
was weak in some
of BNPP's core markets, notably in France. International retail
banking, fixed
income and investment solutions services drove the 4% group
revenue increase
yoy. BNPP's pre-tax profit also benefited from the reversal of
loan impairment
charges (LICs) in the corporate banking business, which
contributed to lowering
the group's LICs to 47bp of customer loans in 3Q14 on an
annualised basis (52bp
in 3Q13 and 53bp in 2Q14).
We expect BNPP's retail banking business, which drives around
two-thirds of the
bank's pre-tax profit, to continue to generate strong recurring
earnings
(EUR1,601m pre-tax profit in 3Q14, up 6% both yoy and qoq).
Except for Italy,
BNPP continues to generate sound returns in almost all its
retail banking
segments, with a pre-tax profit return on allocated equity of
20% overall and of
24% in France, 41% in personal finance and 34% in other domestic
markets
(Luxembourg, online banking in Germany, leasing and fleet
management services),
the three largest contributors to the division's pre-tax profit
in 3Q14.
The retail banking revenue rise in 3Q14 largely came from
Europe-Mediterranean
(up 14% yoy, largely in Turkey) and from personal finance (19%,
most of which
stemmed from the full consolidation of LaSer in 3Q14). We expect
subdued revenue
growth in BNPP's core European markets, mainly France, Italy and
Belgium, as GDP
growth remains weak and interest rates low. Outstanding loans
continued to
decline in France (negative 0.8% yoy), and in Italy (negative
1.8% yoy). LICs
remained modest in France (24bp of customer loans in 3Q14 on an
annualised
basis) and Belgium (16bp).
Pre-tax profit contribution from BNL, BNPP's main subsidiary in
Italy, is likely
to remain minimal in the foreseeable future (EUR3m pre-tax
profit in 3Q14;
EUR20m in 9M14). We believe that BNL's LICs, which contributed
to slightly less
than half of the group's in 3Q14, will remain high as the
domestic economy
performs weakly. LICs decreased slightly in 3Q14 to 178bp of
gross loans
compared with 185bp in 1H14. We also expect that LICs at BNL
will remain
manageable for BNPP given its diversified and well performing
business mix.
BNPP's corporate and investment bank, which includes its capital
markets and
corporate banking activities, saw mixed results. In capital
markets, BNPP's
fixed income business revenue was up 16% yoy, largely in line
with its global
trading and universal bank peers. Rates and foreign exchange
sales and trading
saw stronger performance in the quarter. Revenue in the equities
and advisory
business (down 15% yoy compared with a solid 3Q13 and 25% qoq)
suffered from
lower client activity in flow equity derivatives, only partly
offset by still
healthy volumes in M&A and equity underwriting issuance. Capital
markets' 3Q14
pre-tax profit in was up by 3% yoy (at constant exchange rates)
and down by a
limited 4% qoq.
In corporate banking, the bank released EUR68m from LICs
compared with a EUR77m
charge in 3Q13, which drove the 41% yoy increase (at constant
exchange rates) in
pre-tax profit. Revenue growth amounted to 3% yoy and was
largely driven by
higher volumes in Asia and to a lower extent in the US, and
outstanding loan
exposure rose 2.3% yoy (at constant exchange rates) to EUR111bn
at end-3Q14.
BNPP continued to post robust recurring pre-tax profit in its
investment
solutions business, at EUR538m in 3Q14, up 7% yoy, but down 11%
qoq. Net new
money (NNM) inflows in the investment solutions business
increased compared with
the previous quarter and amounted to EUR3.4bn, mainly in wealth
management and
insurance in 3Q14. Despite this uptick, we believe that it will
remain
challenging for BNPP to deliver on its strategy to attract
EUR40bn of NNM in
asset management and around EUR70bn in private banking by 2016.
BNPP's Basel III fully-applied CET1 ratio rose by 10bp to 10.1%
at end-3Q14 and
benefited from increased retained earnings. The bank largely
absorbed the modest
15bp impact on the CET1 ratio of the regulator's comprehensive
assessment. The
implementation of prudent valuation adjustments resulted in a
30bp reduction of
the CET1 ratio and allowed the bank to reverse a previous RWA
reserve equal to
40bp the bank had made for regulatory uncertainty. The bank's
CET1 ratio was
also affected by two recent acquisitions that depressed it by
25bp. RWA declined
slightly in the quarter and stood at EUR613bn at end-3Q14.
BNPP calculates its Basel III fully-applied CET1 ratio using the
so-called
Danish compromise. A full deduction of its participation in its
insurance
businesses would result in a 50bp lower CET1 ratio.
BNPP reported a 3.5% Basel III leverage ratio, although this
includes additional
Tier 1 instruments that are not Basel III compliant. The
reported ratio is
broadly in line with its European peers but remains below the
leverage ratio of
US peers. The bank does not disclose details on its leverage
exposure, and as it
regards the ratio as a backstop, we believe that it is unlikely
to target a
leverage ratio in the same way some of its European peers have
started to do.
