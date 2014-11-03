(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that BNP Paribas' (BNPP; A+/Stable/a+) solid 3Q14 results highlighted that earnings growth in specialised businesses and in businesses outside its home markets will be important to offset the weaker growth in most of its core retail banking markets if the bank wants to achieve its profitability targets. BNPP maintained satisfactory capital ratios as it implemented prudent valuation adjustments. Unlike many of its global trading and universal bank peers, BNPP made no specific announcements regarding provisions for litigation or regulatory investigations in the quarter. The results have no immediate effect on BNPP's ratings. BNPP reported EUR2.4bn 3Q14 pre-tax profit, adjusted for fair value of own debt changes and debt value adjustments (EUR197m charge in 3Q14) and other small non-operating items (EUR63m income). This EUR2.4bn adjusted pre-tax profit was up 9% yoy and down 9% qoq (excluding the charge related to the comprehensive settlement with the US authorities in 2Q14). BNPP generated an 8% return on equity in 3Q14. While generally in line with our expectations, revenue growth was weak in some of BNPP's core markets, notably in France. International retail banking, fixed income and investment solutions services drove the 4% group revenue increase yoy. BNPP's pre-tax profit also benefited from the reversal of loan impairment charges (LICs) in the corporate banking business, which contributed to lowering the group's LICs to 47bp of customer loans in 3Q14 on an annualised basis (52bp in 3Q13 and 53bp in 2Q14). We expect BNPP's retail banking business, which drives around two-thirds of the bank's pre-tax profit, to continue to generate strong recurring earnings (EUR1,601m pre-tax profit in 3Q14, up 6% both yoy and qoq). Except for Italy, BNPP continues to generate sound returns in almost all its retail banking segments, with a pre-tax profit return on allocated equity of 20% overall and of 24% in France, 41% in personal finance and 34% in other domestic markets (Luxembourg, online banking in Germany, leasing and fleet management services), the three largest contributors to the division's pre-tax profit in 3Q14. The retail banking revenue rise in 3Q14 largely came from Europe-Mediterranean (up 14% yoy, largely in Turkey) and from personal finance (19%, most of which stemmed from the full consolidation of LaSer in 3Q14). We expect subdued revenue growth in BNPP's core European markets, mainly France, Italy and Belgium, as GDP growth remains weak and interest rates low. Outstanding loans continued to decline in France (negative 0.8% yoy), and in Italy (negative 1.8% yoy). LICs remained modest in France (24bp of customer loans in 3Q14 on an annualised basis) and Belgium (16bp). Pre-tax profit contribution from BNL, BNPP's main subsidiary in Italy, is likely to remain minimal in the foreseeable future (EUR3m pre-tax profit in 3Q14; EUR20m in 9M14). We believe that BNL's LICs, which contributed to slightly less than half of the group's in 3Q14, will remain high as the domestic economy performs weakly. LICs decreased slightly in 3Q14 to 178bp of gross loans compared with 185bp in 1H14. We also expect that LICs at BNL will remain manageable for BNPP given its diversified and well performing business mix. BNPP's corporate and investment bank, which includes its capital markets and corporate banking activities, saw mixed results. In capital markets, BNPP's fixed income business revenue was up 16% yoy, largely in line with its global trading and universal bank peers. Rates and foreign exchange sales and trading saw stronger performance in the quarter. Revenue in the equities and advisory business (down 15% yoy compared with a solid 3Q13 and 25% qoq) suffered from lower client activity in flow equity derivatives, only partly offset by still healthy volumes in M&A and equity underwriting issuance. Capital markets' 3Q14 pre-tax profit in was up by 3% yoy (at constant exchange rates) and down by a limited 4% qoq. In corporate banking, the bank released EUR68m from LICs compared with a EUR77m charge in 3Q13, which drove the 41% yoy increase (at constant exchange rates) in pre-tax profit. Revenue growth amounted to 3% yoy and was largely driven by higher volumes in Asia and to a lower extent in the US, and outstanding loan exposure rose 2.3% yoy (at constant exchange rates) to EUR111bn at end-3Q14. BNPP continued to post robust recurring pre-tax profit in its investment solutions business, at EUR538m in 3Q14, up 7% yoy, but down 11% qoq. Net new money (NNM) inflows in the investment solutions business increased compared with the previous quarter and amounted to EUR3.4bn, mainly in wealth management and insurance in 3Q14. Despite this uptick, we believe that it will remain challenging for BNPP to deliver on its strategy to attract EUR40bn of NNM in asset management and around EUR70bn in private banking by 2016. BNPP's Basel III fully-applied CET1 ratio rose by 10bp to 10.1% at end-3Q14 and benefited from increased retained earnings. The bank largely absorbed the modest 15bp impact on the CET1 ratio of the regulator's comprehensive assessment. The implementation of prudent valuation adjustments resulted in a 30bp reduction of the CET1 ratio and allowed the bank to reverse a previous RWA reserve equal to 40bp the bank had made for regulatory uncertainty. The bank's CET1 ratio was also affected by two recent acquisitions that depressed it by 25bp. RWA declined slightly in the quarter and stood at EUR613bn at end-3Q14. BNPP calculates its Basel III fully-applied CET1 ratio using the so-called Danish compromise. A full deduction of its participation in its insurance businesses would result in a 50bp lower CET1 ratio. BNPP reported a 3.5% Basel III leverage ratio, although this includes additional Tier 1 instruments that are not Basel III compliant. The reported ratio is broadly in line with its European peers but remains below the leverage ratio of US peers. The bank does not disclose details on its leverage exposure, and as it regards the ratio as a backstop, we believe that it is unlikely to target a leverage ratio in the same way some of its European peers have started to do. 