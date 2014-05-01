(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, May 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says BNP Paribas's (BNPP;
A+/Stable/a+) 1Q14
adjusted pre-tax profit was adequate, despite higher impairment
charges. BNPP's
capital remains solid and we believe the bank would be able to
absorb
significant non-recurring items, such as litigation costs.
Nonetheless, BNPP's
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) remain sensitive to any large
litigation or
regulatory expense that would significantly alter BNPP's capital
ratios, as is
the case for certain peers.
BNPP has said that the penalties the US authorities could impose
on the bank for
USD payments involving parties subject to US sanctions could far
exceed the
provision amount booked in 4Q13. In 4Q13, BNPP had booked a
EUR0.8bn provision
relating to this case, bringing the total litigation reserves to
EUR2.7bn.
For 1Q14 BNPP reported EUR2.3bn pre-tax profit adjusted for fair
value of own
debt changes and debt value adjustments (EUR64m loss in 1Q14)
and non-recurring
realised capital gains on equity investment sales (EUR301m).
This was down 6%
yoy, due to higher loan impairment charges (LICs), but up 161%
qoq as 4Q13 was
negatively affected by the EUR0.8bn litigation provision. We
believe BNPP's 1Q14
results highlight its continued ability to generate satisfactory
recurring
profit, due to its diversified and largely retail
banking-oriented franchise,
despite weak economic growth. Strong cost discipline has
resulted in lower
operating expenses, which offset lower revenue in businesses
and/or markets that
were under pressure.
We expect BNPP's retail banking business to continue to generate
satisfactory
pre-tax return on allocated equity (17% in 1Q14). However, BNPP
remains exposed
to headwinds in most of its core retail banking markets, notably
due to
persistent weak loan demand, low interest rates and high LICs in
its main
Italian subsidiary (BNL). Pre-tax profit in BNPP's retail
banking business was
down 14% yoy, largely on higher LICs at BNL and a EUR100m
specific provision
(half booked in the division, the rest in the corporate and
investment banking
(CIB) business) due to current political and economic issues in
eastern Europe.
Given BNPP's fairly small loan book in Ukraine (end-1Q14:
EUR1.6bn), we expect
any further deterioration to be manageable.
BNL continued to suffer from asset quality deterioration in 1Q14
as LICs rose to
185bp of customer loans in 1Q14 on an annualised basis (167bp in
4Q13 and 150bp
in 2013). Nevertheless, the Italian subsidiary's contribution to
BNPP's pre-tax
profit remained slightly positive at EUR16m. Asset quality
deterioration at BNL
- which we do not expect to be material - would remain
manageable for the group
given the diversity and resilience of its total earnings base.
BNPP's French and
Belgian retail networks' performance will remain more sensitive
to revenue
generation and cost efficiency than to pressure on LICs, which
remain low (30bp
and 23bp in 1Q14 respectively).
BNPP's CIB business posted EUR0.6bn pre-tax profit, down 24% yoy
but up 75% qoq.
Revenue from the equities and advisory part of capital markets
rose 47% yoy from
a fairly weak 1Q13 (+25% qoq). A pick-up in the M&A business and
strong
performance from the equities business in Asia and Europe were
main contributors
to the improvement. Revenue from the fixed income part of
capital markets was
down 23% yoy due to low demand in the rates and forex business,
a trend broadly
in line with most of its global trading and universal bank
peers. Pre-tax profit
from BNPP's corporate banking business declined 35% yoy, mainly
on higher LICs,
which can be volatile due to a small number of large exposures.
Low client
demand in Europe, BNPP's main market, also contributed to this
trend.
BNPP's investment solutions business (which includes wealth and
asset
management, insurance and securities services) continued to
generate a sound
pre-tax return on allocated equity (26% in 1Q14 on an annualised
basis). The
wealth and asset management activities' pre-tax profit declined
12% yoy, as the
bank's investments to boost its franchise weighed on operating
expenses.
However, BNPP saw net new money inflows in wealth and asset
management (EUR6bn),
after outflows in 4Q13. The insurance business continued to
generate more than
half of the division's pre-tax profit and continued to show cost
restraint.
BNPP's Basel III 'fully applied' CET1 ratio compares well with
that of its US
and European peers, rising by 30bp to 10.6% at end-1Q14, mainly
on earnings
retention (16bp). The bank's CRD IV leverage ratio (based on
total CRD IV Tier 1
capital including hybrid instruments that are subject to
phase-out) was
unchanged at 3.7% on a 'fully applied' basis at end-1Q14. This
ratio is above
the expected 3% regulatory threshold and compares well with that
of European
peers.
BNPP's funding and liquidity remain adequate. Its Basel III
liquidity coverage
ratio was above 100%; its liquidity buffer, comprising deposits
with central
banks and unencumbered assets eligible to central banks after
haircuts, rose to
EUR264bn at end-1Q14, from EUR247bn at end-2013, covering 148%
of its unsecured
short-term wholesale funding maturing within a year.
