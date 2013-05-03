(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, May 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that BNP
Paribas' (BNPP) Q113
results are satisfactory. Operating profit from corporate and
investment banking
(CIB) was lower yoy, but higher from the bank's Investment
Solutions division
(asset and wealth management, insurance) and stable in retail
banking,
highlighting the importance of the bank's diversified franchise.
Q113 earnings
also showed continued progress on capital as the bank reported
one of the
strongest look-through Basel III common equity tier 1 (CET1)
ratios among its
peers, and its liquidity buffer increased further.
Operating profit, excluding certain items such as revaluation of
own debt and
debit valuation adjustment (a combined EUR149m gain in Q113),
dropped 20%
year-on-year and amounted to EUR2.5bn in Q113, but increased by
44%
quarter-on-quarter. The bank's net income was much lower than
Q112 levels
(-45%), largely due to a significant one-off item last year
(capital gain on the
sale of part of its stake in its real estate subsidiary
Klepierre; EUR1.8bn
pre-tax positive impact).
Operating profit from the retail banking business, which is
BNPP's main earnings
contributor, was stable yoy at EUR1.7bn. Retail revenue slightly
fell yoy
(-0.8%), given the relatively low demand for credit (outstanding
housing loans
declined in France and in the Personal Finance division at
end-Q113 yoy) and
still low interest rates. While this negative operating
environment is unlikely
to improve in the short term, Fitch considers BNPP's work on
costs is starting
to pay off as operating expenses fell by 4.8% yoy for the group
and 3.2% yoy for
retail business, and should help partly offset pressure on
revenue. As a result,
the pre-impairment operating result for the retail division rose
3% yoy.
The rise in loan impairment charges (LICs) was contained (+8%
yoy, -12% qoq),
and largely related to BNPP's Italian subsidiary BNL, whose LICs
reached 145bp
of customer loans in Q113 on an annualised basis (106bp in Q112,
137bp in Q412),
but Italian operations remained profitable. LICs in France and
Belgium, BNPP's
two main retail markets, remained low (22bp and 10bp
respectively in Q113) and
Fitch does not expect these markets to generate significantly
higher LICs in the
coming quarters. Fitch considers BNPP's diversified retail
franchise to provide
flexibility to absorb problems through earnings.
Q113 operating profit from CIB declined compared with the prior
year period
(-31% to EUR0.8bn), although this was also the case at peers.
This followed a
particularly profitable Q112 for BNPP and its peers,
particularly in
fixed-income given healthy rate and money markets helped by the
LTRO. Q113
revenue from fixed-income and equity/advisory activities both
suffered from
lower client activity (-27% and -20% revenue fall yoy), but
BNPP's revenue
suffered more than many of its European and US peers. Revenue
from financing
activities (-18% yoy, excluding impact from asset sale) was
affected by the
bank's deleveraging plan and continued low client demand.
Nonetheless, BNPP's
focus on cost has allowed the bank to maintain satisfactory cost
efficiency at
its CIB division (65% cost/income ratio in Q113). Moreover,
performance as
measured by pre-tax return-on-equity (22%) was sound and not far
from the
European best performers in Q113. CIB profitability tends to
benefit from
seasonality effects as Q1 has traditionally been the best
quarter of the year in
terms of revenue, and Fitch does not expect revenue at BNPP and
its peers to
remain at Q113 levels in coming quarters.
BNPP's investment solutions business continued to perform well
in Q113,
benefiting from improved market performance and positive net new
money (+EUR3bn
qoq). Operating profit rose by 8% yoy.
BNPP's fully-loaded Basel III CET1 ratio (10%) is among the
strongest compared
with peers. Fitch's ratings of BNPP incorporate the assumption
the bank will
maintain solid capital ratios. The bank's healthy and recurring
profitability
gives it the flexibility to retain earnings to strengthen
capital. Fitch does
not expect BNPP to materially increase its capital ratios in the
near term as it
has already exceeded its target.
BNPP's liquidity buffer increased to EUR231bn at end-Q113
(EUR221bn at
end-2012), and more than covered the bank's one year short-term
wholesale
funding (EUR168bn at end-Q113). The portion of cash and deposits
with central
banks declined in proportion with the fall in short-term
wholesale funding qoq.
BNPP indicated it started to pay back funds received from the
ECB's LTRO.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
