PARIS, November 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that BNP Paribas's
(BNPP;
A+/Stable/a+) Q313 results show the continued benefits of its
retail
banking-oriented franchise, which allows the bank to withstand
weaker earnings
in its corporate and investment banking (CIB) business. BNPP
continued to
strengthen its solid capital ratios, which are at the higher end
of its global
trading and universal bank peers.
BNPP reported a EUR2.2bn pre-tax profit in Q313, adjusted for
fair value of own
debt changes (a EUR138m loss in Q313) and other small
non-operating items
(EUR13m income), down 16% both yoy and qoq. The yoy decline
mainly came from
weaker performance in the bank's CIB business (in particular
fixed income, due
to a high base in Q312) and Italian retail banking operations.
The bulk of
BNPP's Q313 pre-tax profit (excluding the EUR469m loss reported
in the corporate
centre that included the fair value of own debt changes) relate
to retail
banking (59%) and wealth management (20%) activities, both of
which Fitch
considers as stable earnings sources.
BNPP's retail banking business posted a 9% yoy decline in
pre-tax profit to
EUR1.5bn in Q313. Nonetheless, this business continues to
generate satisfactory
pre-tax return on equity (18% in Q313 on an annualised basis),
and Fitch expects
this to continue. The fall in operating expenses (-3% yoy) only
partly offset
pressure on revenue (-3%), and Fitch considers retail banking
revenue in BNPP's
core markets (France, Belgium, Italy, US) will likely continue
to be under
pressure unless client demand and interest rates rise from
current low levels.
Loan impairment charges (LICs) increased slightly (2%) yoy, but
declined 8% qoq,
signalling improvement in some markets (mainly Italy and
consumer finance). They
remained low for BNPP's main two retail markets, France and
Belgium (25bp and
14bp of customer loans in Q313 on an annualised basis
respectively), although
some deterioration could materialise in the SME portfolio.
BNL, BNPP's main Italian subsidiary, continues to suffer from
weak asset
quality, although LICs have stabilised since end-Q412 (144bp of
customer loans
in Q313 on an annualised basis; 146bp in Q213). Nevertheless,
BNL was still
profitable in Q313 (EUR73m pre-tax income) and Fitch expects any
deterioration
in LICs to remain manageable for the group given the diversity
and resilience of
its total earnings base.
BNPP's CIB business, which includes its capital markets and
corporate banking
activities, posted pre-tax profit of EUR0.6bn, down 24% yoy from
a strong Q312,
but up 11% qoq. The bank's capital markets activities saw mixed
results, with
revenue in fixed income business declining by 31% yoy (but only
-3% qoq) and the
equities and advisory business up 9% yoy (+6% qoq).
The fall in fixed income activities reflects weak market
conditions in the
quarter and low client activity, particularly in the rates
business; nonetheless
the quarterly revenue fall was limited and less severe than for
many European
peers. In line with many peers, BNPP's equities and advisory
business saw better
performance. Pre-tax profit from BNPP's financing business in
CIB rose 26% yoy
and 11% qoq, helped by lower LICs. The latter were particularly
low in Q313
(31bp of customer loans on an annualised basis), but can swing
to higher levels
due to a small number of large exposures.
BNPP's investment solutions business, which comprises wealth and
asset
management activities as well as the insurance business, has
been generating
recurring profit in absolute terms. The business' pre-tax profit
rose 2% yoy to
EUR0.5bn, with the improvement in the insurance and securities
business more
than offsetting an 11% yoy pre-tax profit decline in the wealth
and asset
management division. Wealth and asset management saw net new
money outflows of
EUR3.5bn in Q313, which was mainly in money market funds.
BNPP's capitalisation is a rating strength. Its Basel III 'fully
applied' CET1
ratio (10.8% at end-Q313) compares well with its US and European
peers', and
Fitch believes that this gives the bank flexibility to expand
its franchise and
seize growth opportunities. The low volatility to date of BNPP's
strong earnings
base also contributes to its solid internal capital generation.
The bank's CRD
IV leverage ratio (based on total CRD IV Tier 1 capital) reached
3.8% on a
'fully applied ' basis at end-Q313. This ratio is above the
expected 3%
regulatory threshold and compares favourably with that of
European peers.
BNPP's funding and liquidity remained adequate; its liquidity
buffer rose to
EUR239bn at end-Q313, and covered a high 155% of the bank's
short-term wholesale
funding maturing within a year. Cash and deposits with central
banks that are
part of the liquidity buffer were equal to 59% of short-term
wholesale funding.
