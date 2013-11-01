(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, November 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that BNP Paribas's (BNPP; A+/Stable/a+) Q313 results show the continued benefits of its retail banking-oriented franchise, which allows the bank to withstand weaker earnings in its corporate and investment banking (CIB) business. BNPP continued to strengthen its solid capital ratios, which are at the higher end of its global trading and universal bank peers. BNPP reported a EUR2.2bn pre-tax profit in Q313, adjusted for fair value of own debt changes (a EUR138m loss in Q313) and other small non-operating items (EUR13m income), down 16% both yoy and qoq. The yoy decline mainly came from weaker performance in the bank's CIB business (in particular fixed income, due to a high base in Q312) and Italian retail banking operations. The bulk of BNPP's Q313 pre-tax profit (excluding the EUR469m loss reported in the corporate centre that included the fair value of own debt changes) relate to retail banking (59%) and wealth management (20%) activities, both of which Fitch considers as stable earnings sources. BNPP's retail banking business posted a 9% yoy decline in pre-tax profit to EUR1.5bn in Q313. Nonetheless, this business continues to generate satisfactory pre-tax return on equity (18% in Q313 on an annualised basis), and Fitch expects this to continue. The fall in operating expenses (-3% yoy) only partly offset pressure on revenue (-3%), and Fitch considers retail banking revenue in BNPP's core markets (France, Belgium, Italy, US) will likely continue to be under pressure unless client demand and interest rates rise from current low levels. Loan impairment charges (LICs) increased slightly (2%) yoy, but declined 8% qoq, signalling improvement in some markets (mainly Italy and consumer finance). They remained low for BNPP's main two retail markets, France and Belgium (25bp and 14bp of customer loans in Q313 on an annualised basis respectively), although some deterioration could materialise in the SME portfolio. BNL, BNPP's main Italian subsidiary, continues to suffer from weak asset quality, although LICs have stabilised since end-Q412 (144bp of customer loans in Q313 on an annualised basis; 146bp in Q213). Nevertheless, BNL was still profitable in Q313 (EUR73m pre-tax income) and Fitch expects any deterioration in LICs to remain manageable for the group given the diversity and resilience of its total earnings base. BNPP's CIB business, which includes its capital markets and corporate banking activities, posted pre-tax profit of EUR0.6bn, down 24% yoy from a strong Q312, but up 11% qoq. The bank's capital markets activities saw mixed results, with revenue in fixed income business declining by 31% yoy (but only -3% qoq) and the equities and advisory business up 9% yoy (+6% qoq). The fall in fixed income activities reflects weak market conditions in the quarter and low client activity, particularly in the rates business; nonetheless the quarterly revenue fall was limited and less severe than for many European peers. In line with many peers, BNPP's equities and advisory business saw better performance. Pre-tax profit from BNPP's financing business in CIB rose 26% yoy and 11% qoq, helped by lower LICs. The latter were particularly low in Q313 (31bp of customer loans on an annualised basis), but can swing to higher levels due to a small number of large exposures. BNPP's investment solutions business, which comprises wealth and asset management activities as well as the insurance business, has been generating recurring profit in absolute terms. The business' pre-tax profit rose 2% yoy to EUR0.5bn, with the improvement in the insurance and securities business more than offsetting an 11% yoy pre-tax profit decline in the wealth and asset management division. Wealth and asset management saw net new money outflows of EUR3.5bn in Q313, which was mainly in money market funds. BNPP's capitalisation is a rating strength. Its Basel III 'fully applied' CET1 ratio (10.8% at end-Q313) compares well with its US and European peers', and Fitch believes that this gives the bank flexibility to expand its franchise and seize growth opportunities. The low volatility to date of BNPP's strong earnings base also contributes to its solid internal capital generation. The bank's CRD IV leverage ratio (based on total CRD IV Tier 1 capital) reached 3.8% on a 'fully applied ' basis at end-Q313. This ratio is above the expected 3% regulatory threshold and compares favourably with that of European peers. BNPP's funding and liquidity remained adequate; its liquidity buffer rose to EUR239bn at end-Q313, and covered a high 155% of the bank's short-term wholesale funding maturing within a year. Cash and deposits with central banks that are part of the liquidity buffer were equal to 59% of short-term wholesale funding. 