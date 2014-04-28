(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 28 (Fitch) The Bank of New York Mellon (BK)
reported clean
first-quarter 2014 (1Q'14) net income of $661 million on flat
revenues. Earnings
showed some positive momentum adjusting for charges taken in
1Q'13 and 4Q'13.
Although revenues were essentially flat, BK demonstrated good
expense control,
as non-interest expenses declined both sequentially and versus
1Q'13. While
expenses continue to edge down, the company has announced
efforts to further
reduce costs, such as platform consolidation and rationalizing
its real estate
footprint.
BK reported decent fee growth in Investment Services and
Investment Management,
which came in at $2.9 billion, helped mainly by market-value
increases, coupled
with new business volumes. Within Investment Services, Asset
Servicing and
Clearing Services experienced decent growth rates of 4% and 7%,
respectively,
versus 1Q'13. The weak spots were Issuer Services and Treasury
Services. The
decline in Issuer Services reflects the run of higher margin
securitizations in
BK's Corporate Trust business. Foreign Exchange fees remain
pressured due to low
currency volatility. Investment Management also produced solid
revenue growth
against weaker comparable periods, though still reflecting
ongoing money market
fee waivers.
Assets under Custody and Administration (AUC/A) reached another
record, of $27.9
trillion, driven mainly by market-value increases, while Assets
under Management
(AUM) grew both sequentially and versus the prior year quarter
and came in at
$1.62 trillion. AUM benefitted mainly from market-value
increases supplemented
with some net new business flows. BK continues to benefit from
robust markets.
Net interest income (NII) fell during the quarter to $728
million reflecting
lower investment yields and fewer days in the quarter. Despite
some asset mix
shifts out of cash and interbank investments and into
securities, NIM came down
4bps sequentially to 1.05%. Fitch expects that BK's NII and net
interest margin
(NIM) will not materially improve until short-term rates begin
to rise.
BK continues to report strong risk-adjusted capital levels under
Basel III
standards, with a 1Q'14 Core Equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1) of 9.4%
on a fully
phased-in basis. Following U.S. regulators final rules
pertaining to the
enhanced supplementary leverage ratio applicable to BK, the
company reported a
revised estimated ratio of 4.7% compared to prior estimate of
4.2%. The
improvement reflects changes from the initial proposal related
to unfunded
commitments and the calculation of average assets. Although the
company's
risk-based measures remain very strong, Fitch considers the U.S.
enhanced
supplemental leverage ratio to be more of a binding constraint
for BK over the
near term. Nonetheless, BK performed well under recent
regulatory stress tests
and received approval to increase its common dividend and
repurchase up to $1.74
billion of common shares.
Contact:
Christopher D. Wolfe
Managing Director
+1 212 908-0771
Fitch Ratings Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Doriana Gamboa
Director
+1 212 908-0865
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
