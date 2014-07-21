(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 21 (Fitch) In Fitch Ratings' view, the Bank of
New York Mellon
(BK) second quarter 2014 (2Q'14) was yet again affected by
one-time charges
related to investment funds and severance. For the quarter, BK
reported net
income of $554 million on slightly higher sequential revenues.
Adjusting for the
aforementioned charges, BK would have reported core net income
of approximately
$700 million (excluding the $12 million reserve release).
Although revenues were
essentially flat, BK demonstrated good expense control, as
non-interest expenses
declined both sequentially and vs 1Q'13. The company also
announced that it
finished its strategic review of its corporate trust business
and intends to
keep the business.
Core operating results reflected modest improvements due to
decent growth in fee
revenue. For the quarter, noninterest expenses were up due to a
one-time
severance charge. BK remains focused on controlling expenses and
rationalizing
its staff. Going forward, the bottom line should benefit in
2H'14 given
streamlining actions and continued reductions in operating
costs. The company
estimates a $100 million annual run-rate savings.
BK reported fee income growth of 4% compared to 1Q'14,
offsetting the continued
decline in net interest revenue. Investment services fees were
slightly higher
by 1.2% compared to 1Q'14 largely reflecting seasonally higher
securities
lending revenue, higher cash management fees, and asset
servicing fees due to
increased market value. Investment management and performance
fees were also up
by 4.7% from 1Q'14 despite $72 million in money market fee
waivers. Conversely,
foreign exchange fees continue to decline due to low currency
volatility.
Assets under Custody and Administration (AUC/A) and Assets under
Management
(AUM) continue to grow at record levels, reaching $28.5 trillion
(or up 9%
compared to 2Q'13) and $1.64 trillion (or 15% compared to
2Q'13), respectively.
Much of the increase is due to robust markets leading to higher
market-values.
The increase in AUM also helps to boost investment management
revenues.
Given the low rate environment, not surprisingly, net interest
income (NII)
declined to $719 million and the net interest margin (NIM)
compressed further to
0.98%. Despite balance sheet repositioning, Fitch expects that
BK's NII and NIM
will remain pressured until short-term rates begin to rise. Of
note, the net
unrealized pre-tax gain on the investment securities portfolio
increased by 77%
to $1.2 billion during the quarter compared with $676 million in
the sequential
period due to the reduction in market interest rates.
BK's capital position is considered strong, particularly on a
risk-adjusted
basis and under Basel III. For 2Q'14, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio
(CET1) on a
fully phased-in basis under the standardized approach is 10.4%,
and 10.0% under
the advanced approaches. Both measures declined during the
quarter mainly
attributed to the consolidation of certain investment management
funds during
the quarter. However, Fitch believes the U.S. enhanced
supplemental leverage
ratio will be more of a constraint for BK over the near term.
The company
reported a 4.7% ratio at the holding company for the quarter.
Contact:
Christopher D. Wolfe
Managing Director
+1 212 908-0771
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Doriana Gamboa
Director
+1 212 908-0865
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.