(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 23 (Fitch) The Bank of New York Mellon (BK)
reported 3Q13 net
income of $967 million on slightly lower revenue. Net income was
aided by a $261
million partial reversal of a 1Q13 charge related to foreign tax
credits.
Adjusting for this charge, net income would have been $706
million and slightly
down from 2Q13. The sequential revenue decline is partly
attributed to seasonal
factors. BK has largely been able to control expenses, with
staff expenses
coming in at a steady 40% of total revenue.
Overall fee revenues were down 7% sequentially owing to seasonal
factors,
although fee revenues did show growth on a year-on-year basis.
Asset Servicing
revenues declined 2% on a sequential basis due to lower
securities lending
activity. Investment management fees were similarly down on a
sequential basis
due to seasonal factors and higher money market fee waivers vs.
prior periods.
Assets under Custody and Administration (AUC/A) showed solid
growth of 5% to
$27.4 trillion from a combination of net new business and higher
market values.
Although new business flows came in at $110 billion for the
quarter, this was
down from 2Q13's $201 billion.
NII and NIM remained relatively flat to 2Q13, although
benefitted from lower
premium amortization on investment securities and higher average
earning assets.
Fitch continues to view BK's NII and NIM at cyclical lows and
thus should
improve if and when short-term rates increase. BK also recorded
a gain of $22
million as it reduced the size of the investment securities
portfolio and
reclassified $7 billion of mortgage-backed securities to
held-to-maturity from
available-for-sale. This is meant to insulate capital from
losses under rising
rates as these will flow to other comprehensive income which
will be deducted
from regulatory capital.
BK reported Basel III Tier 1 Common (T1C) ratio under both the
standardized and
advanced approaches. Under the standardized approach, T1C was
10.1%, while under
the advanced approach, it was 11.1%. Fitch considers
risk-weighted capital
measures as comfortable under either approach, as these are in
excess of
regulatory minimums inclusive of additional buffers. BK also
disclosed its
supplemental leverage ratio at the holding company of 4.3%.
Although below
proposed standards currently under consideration, Fitch
considers that BK has
adequate levers to comply, particularly given its strong capital
generation.
Contact:
Christopher D. Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212 908-0771
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State St. Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Doriana Gamboa
Director
+1-212-908-0865
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.