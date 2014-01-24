(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 24 (Fitch) The Bank of New York Mellon (BK)
reported 4Q13 net
income of $513 million inclusive of a $115 million after-tax
charge on its
investment in ConvergeX, according to Fitch Ratings. Excluding
this charge,
reported net income would have been $628 million. BKâ€™s
reported earnings have
been affected by various one-time items related to investments
and taxes over
the past few quarters. Adjusting for impairment charge, net
income for the
quarter would have been flat to 4Q12. Fitch considers BKâ€™s
4Q13 core performance
to be consistent with expectations.
Although BK logged some fee revenue growth in certain business
lines, overall
fee revenue drifted down sequentially and year-on-year to $2.7
billion. The
revenue decline includes the aforementioned write-down of $115
million.
Excluding this impairment, Fitch estimates that fee revenues
would have been
roughly flat to 3Q13. Within Investment Services, Asset
Servicing and Clearing
Services experienced decent growth, which was largely offset by
a decline in
Issuer Services income owing to seasonally lower Depositary
Receipts revenue.
Investment management also produced solid revenue growth against
weaker
comparable periods.
Assets under Custody and Administration (AUC/A) showed solid
growth of 5% to
$27.6 trillion on a primarily combination of net new business
and higher market
values. BK reported assets under management (AUM) of $1.5
trillion which
represented solid growth on both a linked quarter and
year-on-year basis. Growth
in AUM was buoyed by solid markets.
NII was slightly up during the quarter, while NIM compressed
7bps sequentially
to 1.09%. The NIM compression reflects growth of cash and
interbank investments
which represented 46% of interest earnings assets. Fitch expects
that BKâ€™s NII
and NIM would benefit from rising interest rates.
BKâ€™s risk-adjusted capital ratios remain solid as the company
reported a Basel
III Tier 1 Common (T1C) ratio of 10.6% under the standardized
approach and 11.3%
under the advanced approach. These ratios are comfortably above
regulatory
minimums, including the systemically important surcharge of 1%.
With that said,
Fitch considers BKâ€™s capitalization relatively more challenged
under U.S.
regulators proposed supplementary leverage ratio. The proposal
would require a
minimum 5% at the holding company and 6% at the bank level. BK
disclosed that
its holding company would be at 4.2% based on the proposed
rules. Although this
is below the proposed standard, Fitch considers that BK has
adequate levers to
comply, particularly given its strong capital generation.
