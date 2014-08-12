Aug 12 Fitch Ratings revised its outlook for Bolivia's long-term currency issuer default rating (IDR) to positive from stable, citing rising natural gas production in the country and government reforms.

"Bolivia's economy grew by a record 6.8 percent in 2013 and could expand by 5.2 percent in 2014-2016, above its estimated potential of 4.5 percent to 5 percent, and faster than the expected 'BB' median of 4.4 percent," the ratings agency said.

Fitch also maintained its long-term foreign and local currency issuer default ratings on Bolivia at "BB-minus". (Reporting by Arnab Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)