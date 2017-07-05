(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, July 04 (Fitch) The "Bond Connect" scheme
that provides a
new channel for foreign investors to access China's onshore
interbank bond
market (CIBM) is another example of the authorities' recent
efforts to encourage
portfolio inflows, and may help put renminbi
internationalisation back on track
after a lack of progress in recent years, says Fitch Ratings.
The scheme, launched on 3 July, is part of broader government
reforms to open up
China's onshore bond market, the third largest in the world
after the US and
Japan. Since February 2016 foreign institutional investors
approved by the
regulator have had access to CIBM through the CIBM Direct scheme
which imposes
no quota limitations or restrictions on repatriation, unlike
previous schemes.
Foreign participation in China's bond market has risen in
response to this
liberalisation, but remains low by regional standards. Foreign
holdings of
Chinese government bonds had increased to 3.9% by end-May 2017,
up from 3% a
year earlier, while external holdings of policy financial bonds
had risen to
2.3% from 1.7%. Foreign participation in the total onshore
market is even lower.
In comparison, the share of government bonds held externally was
25.6% in
Malaysia, 10.5% in Korea and 10.5% in Japan, according to the
Asian Development
Bank.
The Bond Connect scheme should facilitate higher foreign
ownership of onshore
bonds over the medium term. Bond Connect's main advantage over
CIBM Direct is
that regulatory approval is not required to invest in
fixed-income products in
CIMB. Foreign institutional investors only need to set up a Bond
Connect account
with a participating Hong Kong bank. Investors will convert
foreign currency to
offshore yuan (CNH) to invest in onshore bonds. The scheme will
also allow
investors to use a familiar online platform to trade in the
CIBM.
Improved foreign access to the onshore bond market may encourage
wider inclusion
of Chinese bonds in major indices, which could further boost
foreign investment.
Bond Connect should also bolster growth of fixed-income
professionals capable of
selling Chinese securities to foreign investors, which will be
important in
expanding foreign participation.
However, the government is likely to continue to tread carefully
over broader
capital account liberalisation, given the potential risks that
net outflows
could pose to financial stability. Accordingly, Bond Connect
does not yet allow
Chinese investors to buy overseas bonds - it is north-bound only
- which is in
keeping with our view that the authorities will remain cautious
towards removing
outflow restrictions, while loosening those on inflows only
gradually.
Bond Connect also limits foreign investors' ability to engage in
onshore
currency arbitrage, restricting access to onshore rates and FX
derivatives. Bond
Connect investors can instead hedge Chinese treasury rates
through the Hong Kong
Exchange and offshore FX rates via the OTC market. However,
trading costs
associated with offshore instruments can be high, and will be
influenced by
investors' views on CNH.
Portfolio liquidity management will be important to Bond Connect
investors as
repurchase agreements cannot yet be conducted through the
scheme. As such, we
expect funds to be invested primarily in liquid instruments,
such as government
bonds, policy bank bonds and negotiable certificates of deposit.
Bond Connect
investors will have access to state-owned unlisted 'enterprise
bonds' traded on
the CIBM, but not to corporate bonds issued in the exchange
markets.
Hong Kong banks participating in Bond Connect are likely to
generate additional
fee and FX income, but could also face increased operational
risks and costs,
owing to compliance, reporting and trade-settlement obligations.
Larger banks
could purchase and sell bonds via Bond Connect as part of their
balance-sheet
management, but we do not expect this to result in a significant
increase in
system-wide mainland China exposure.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
