(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, April 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Bpifrance
Financement SA's
EUR4bn negotiable medium-term notes Long-term ratings of 'AA+'
and Short-term of
'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect those of EPIC BPI-Group (AA+/F1+), which is
the provider of
irrevocable, unconditional, autonomous, first-call guarantee on
the notes.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Movements in the ratings of EPIC BPI-Group would affect the
ratings of the
notes.
Applicable criteria, "Tax Supported Rating Criteria" dated 14th August 2012
August 2012 and
"Ratings of Public-Sector Entities, Outside the United States" dated 4th March 2014
dated 4th March
2014 are available on www.fitchratings.com.
