(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings, Chicago 11 April 2013:
A sharpened
focus on cost reduction by U.S. banks will continue to drive a
decline in the
number of bank branches as well as a rethinking of branch
operations in coming
years, according to Fitch Ratings. Facing a challenging revenue
environment and
stricter capital requirements, U.S. banks will likely focus on
branch network
rationalization as a critical aspect of cost restructuring
efforts.
A number of large U.S. banks have cut the number of branches in
recent years,
particularly as mobile banking options have expanded and the
frequency of
customer branch visits has fallen sharply. Branch operating
costs are a
significant component of a bank's total cost structure, given
their large
staffing and real estate requirements. This is particularly true
in
heavily-overbanked cities such as Chicago, where the ratio of
branches to
customers remains extremely high.
We believe rationalization initiatives undertaken by banks with
high
branch-related costs, will continue as the industry operating
environment
remains tough. However, much of the rationalization process will
involve a
redesign of branch footprints, functions and labor requirements
rather than a
sole focus on branch closings. We think the branch of the future
could look very
different, with a shift in emphasis to technology in place of
direct contact
with bank personnel.
Despite their declining importance as a customer contact point,
branches remain
important for U.S. banks in such areas as mortgage origination
and investment
management, where a complete cut-over to digital relationships
is unlikely.
Increased use of technology to expand customer touch points
could ultimately
serve as a new growth model, with branches continuing to play a
part in
solidifying customer relationships.
Successful execution of branch network rationalization will
require significant
investment to outfit the branches of the future with customer
interfaces that
can eventually drive savings in labor and real estate costs. We
think the larger
U.S. banks are best positioned to complete this transition
successfully. Higher
near-term capital costs, driven by technology investment, will
likely be offset
by lower branch network operating costs over time.
For in-depth analysis of U.S. bank branch network downsizing,
see the special
report "U.S. Banks: Rationalizing the Branch Network," dated
Sept. 17, 2012, at
www.fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
U.S. Banks: Rationalizing the Branch Network (Witness the
Incredible Shrinking
Branch Network)
here
