(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 19 (Fitch) The ability of a local regulator to
resolve foreign
bank branches can lead to unequal outcomes for same-ranked
creditors, and
complicates cross-border resolution, Fitch Ratings says. Branch
resolution rules
in many countries including the US and EU can create a "first
mover" incentive
that may make orderly cross-border resolution more challenging.
The resolution of the Cypriot branch of FBME (not rated), a
Tanzania-based bank,
on 21 July under the domestic bank resolution law is an example
of a national
regulator independently placing a foreign branch into
resolution. The branch was
put into resolution by the Cypriot authorities after being named
by the US
Treasury as a "foreign financial institution of money-laundering
concern". We
believe the prospect of branch resolution has wider
significance, even though
FBME's circumstances are specific to that bank.
The Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive will bring in a new
requirement for
all EU countries to be able to perform independent branch
resolution for non-EU
branches, from 2015. It envisages that this could be invoked if
the bank's home
depositors were preferred over EU depositors or creditors.
The US already has long-standing powers to resolve foreign
branches/agencies
locally. There is some precedent of the authorities using these
powers, although
cases are rare. A notable example was BCCI SA, where non-US
creditors found it
difficult to access the substantial surplus that arose from the
state-run
liquidations in New York and California. But the fact that the
US authorities
did not invoke branch resolution powers for Banco Espirito
Santo, which had
USD1.1bn of assets in its New York branch at end-2013, suggests
that branch
resolution remains a back-up tool rather than an automatic
procedure.
In a ring-fenced branch resolution a branch is treated like a
subsidiary, with
local assets used to pay local liabilities. Creditors of a
branch with a surplus
of assets over liabilities could therefore be better off in a
local resolution,
especially if they are able to make an additional claim for any
remaining
shortfall in separate home-country proceedings. Branch
ring-fencing could
encourage regulators and investors to "rush for the exit" and
hamper orderly
resolution of a large international institution. This is one of
many
coordination challenges for authorities dealing with global
institutions that
are "too big to fail".
The Financial Stability Board (FSB) is working to ensure
national authorities
cooperate fully with each other, including by recognising
foreign resolution
actions and ensuring cross-border debt bail-in can be effective.
But the FSB
recognises that branch resolution might be appropriate if the
"home jurisdiction
is not taking action or acts in a manner that does not take
sufficient account
of the need to preserve the local jurisdiction's financial
stability."
We believe the widespread adoption of powers to resolve branches
locally could
increase the risk of a disorderly process. This would be the
case even if branch
resolution is a back-up tool in case international cooperation
proves
ineffective, as proposed in the UK.
Branch resolution could interfere with a single point of entry
(SPE) resolution
strategy, which many larger banks are working towards. SPE
involves resolving a
troubled banking group at the level of its ultimate parent, with
the rest of the
group's banking operations continuing without interruption.
The potential ring-fencing of creditors at branches is likely to
have a greater
impact where there are high levels of foreign branch assets,
such as in the UK
and New York. A branch is generally part of a company and not a
separate legal
entity, but the regulatory and legal positions of creditors are
becoming more
blurred for bank branches in different jurisdictions.
