(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO, December 02 (Fitch) Measures of Brazilian banks'
traditional
loan-to-deposit (LTD) ratios can reasonably include three
relatively new funding
sources to provide a greater understanding of these banks'
liquidity profiles,
says Fitch Ratings.
The three funding sources (together, Letras) include Letras
Financeiras (LFs),
Letras de Credito Imobiliarias (LCIs) and Letras de Credito do
Agronegocio
(LCAs). While the instruments have differing qualities and are
used for funding
different loan types, they are directed at investor types with
characteristics
similar to time deposit investors, and generally have sufficient
stability to be
viewed as being deposit-like.
LFs are freely negotiable and permissibly transferable funding
instruments that
are most similar to time deposits, but have long tenors (usually
two to three
years) and do not include liquidity clauses. LCIs and LCAs are
fixed-income
securities that can offer daily liquidity backed by real estate
and agricultural
loans, respectively.
So far, the market for these funding sources has been mostly
driven by private
issuances done at the banks' treasury desks rather than public
offerings. Even
though there is not yet a secondary market for Letras, these
securities have
been largely accepted by investors and have grown at a fast
pace, year after
year. When and if a secondary market develops, this could lead
to a positive
impact on lowering these securities' costs, further benefiting
banks.
Because LCIs and LCAs do not limit redemptions, the rollover
rate of these
instruments could be more affected under a liquidity stress,
thus Fitch sees
these two securities as adding less stability to a banks'
funding when compared
to LFs, which allow no redemptions.
The amount of LFs issued reached BRL209 billion in December
2013, while the
combined total of LCAs and LCIs reached BRL258 billion as of
June 2014.
Meanwhile, the amount of time deposits held by Brazilian banks
increased from
BRL576 billion in 2009 to BRL698 billion in 2014. Even though
the largest
Brazilian banks hold the bulk of these amounts, the new
instruments have been
more impactful on small and midsized banks, often contributing
roughly 15% to
30% of their total funding base.
As a group, Brazilian banks display among the weakest LTDs of
all the developed
emerging markets. These ratios have sharply increased over the
past five years,
which can lead to the conclusion that Brazilian banks' funding
and liquidity
positions have deteriorated. When including Letras-based funding
sources,
however, Fitch has calculated that the combined LTD of the
Brazilian banking
system is 133.8%, versus 187.1% without including Letras, based
on the year-end
2013 account balances of 42 banks operating in the country.
The ratio adjustment brings Brazil's banks nearer to, although
still above, the
funding ratio averages of other developed emerging markets. By
comparison, Fitch
estimates the banking systems of Chile, Mexico, Turkey and
Russia have LTDs of
117.5%, 95.6%, 113.9% and 108.8%, respectively, at year-end
2013.
Fitch's perspective of Brazilian banks' funding profiles also
may include
calculating another adjusted LTD ratio in order to account for
funding from
Brazil's development bank, BNDES. BNDES disburses funds through
the banking
system by providing infrastructure and capital expenditure
funding to Brazilian
companies. BNDES funding to banks represents an important slice
of many
Brazilian's banks' loan portfolios. Fitch's second recalculated
LTD excludes
BNDES on-lending from the total amount of loans, as these
portfolios are
directly funded via BNDES. This second version of the
recalculated LTD ratio
results in a 98.3% ratio for the Brazilian banking system at
year-end 2013,
which brings Brazil's LTD ratio to be the second-lowest among
its emerging
market peers.
A complete report on LFs, LCIs and LCAs can be found in Fitch's
"Demystifying
the Loan to Deposits Ratio in Brazil," published Nov. 24, 2014.
Contacts:
Director
Eduardo Ribas
Financial Institutions
+55 11 4504-2213
Alameda Santos, 700 - 7 andar
Sao Paulo, SP, Brazil
Pedro Gomes
Director
Financial Institutions
+55 11 4504-2604
Matthew Noll, CFA
Senior Director
Financial Institutions - Fitch Wire
+ 1 212 908 0652
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Demystifying the Loan to Deposits Ratio in Brazil
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.