(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, July 29 (Fitch) Brazilian federal
government banks
have support driven ratings and play key role in economic
development. Their
expected growth should continue driven banking loans growth
through 2014,
according to a new Fitch Ratings report.
Loan growth in 2012 was more strongly driven by government
banks, which is
expected to continue in 2013, despite the lower rhythm observed
at government
and, especially, private banks.
Although system loan portfolio quality shows signs of
improvement, it also
remains a cause for concern due to the significant increase in
credit costs in
recent years and the prolonged period of economic cooling off
and higher
indebtedness of individuals and companies.
The significant expansion of credit, increased indebtedness of
individuals and
company leveraging have not translated yet into a rise in
delinquency levels and
loan loss reserves for the government banks, unlike what has
been seen at
private banks. The sustainability of this scenario is one of the
main challenges
since lower margins and greater credit costs environment should
persist.
'In May 2013, almost 50% of credit was in the hands of
government banks,
following a significant added surge of 28% in the 12 months
ended that month.
These banks reported one of the lowest loan loss coverage levels
although its
coverage ratio still compares internationally good to an
equivalent 181%,' said
Maria Rita Goncalves, Senior Director in Fitch's Latin America
group.
Fitch also sees the implementation of capital rules of Basel 3
in Brazil as
positive, though the use of hybrids as portion of regulatory
capital remains
intensive in comparison to other alternative source of capital
of higher loss
absorption potential.
The change in the risk weighting of some of the main assets had
greater
relevance in the Brazilian system - such as tax credits, payroll
deductible
lending and real estate credit - and the definition of other
parameters during
this migration phase should also contribute to greater
flexibility in the
adjustment of Brazilian banks in the medium term.
For more information, see Fitch's special report titled
'Brazilian Federal
Government Bank', available at www.fitchratings.com.
