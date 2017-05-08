(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/SAO PAULO, May 08 (Fitch) Brazilian banks'
first-quarter earnings
results point to early signals of nonperforming loan (NPL)
stabilization that
could mark the beginning of an inflection point, says Fitch
Ratings. However,
whether this will translate into a sustained trend remains
highly uncertain.
Fitch maintains that the operational environment will stay
deeply challenging,
with asset quality deterioration continuing to be a key risk in
2017. There will
also be continued performance differentiation between private
and public banks.
Data from Brazil's central bank through to March 17 showed the
system NPL ratio
(90 days) increased only marginally to 3.8%, up from 3.7% three
months earlier.
Corporate NPLs were the driver, rising by 0.3 ppts in the
quarter. However,
early NPLs - loans overdue 15 days-90 days - fell 0.5 ppts to
4.3%; this could
indicate a broader turning point for the segment. Retail
portfolio NPLs also
remained flat at 4%, which is notable as seasonal factors tend
to weigh on this
segment in the first quarter. NPL ratios are stabilizing at a
time when loan
portfolios continue to contract, meaning that the improvement is
not due to an
expansion in lending but to factors affecting the ratio's
numerator.
Average return on average equity (ROAE) for Bradesco, Itau and
Santander rose to
18.7% in 1Q17 versus 16.6% a year earlier, demonstrating solid
earnings for the
large private banks. This was despite weaker revenue generation
from lower
lending volumes. Lower provisioning was a key factor driving the
improved
earnings, with double-digit year-on-year percentage declines for
each of the
three banks. The bulk of major bad loan exposures had already
been provisioned
for in 2015 and 2016, which helped earnings even as aggregate
NPLs rose slightly
in 1Q17.
As lower provisioning was the principal driver, the earnings
trend could
continue even if NPLs tick higher in the coming quarters.
Fitch believes the trends for public banks and large private
lenders will not
necessarily be the same. Private banks have likely been more
proactive in
provisioning, especially for large problematic corporate
exposures. Should it
occur, a sustained NPL recovery at the private banks would
likely be faster
relative to public banks. Public banks' higher exposure to
weaker credit
segments and lower loan growth will be factors in slowing the
recovery in their
NPL ratios versus their large private counterparts.
Fitch maintains a negative sector outlook and Ratings Outlook
for Brazilian
banks in 2017. The operational environment will likely be a
contributing factor
to broader credit pressures and risks to asset quality,
profitability and
growth. Even if the recent NPL stabilization, solid earnings and
falling
provisions mark the beginning of a broader inflection point for
asset quality,
the process will only be gradual and dependent on the
macroeconomic environment.
Despite some positive signs, Fitch believes the weak macro
environment is the
primary driver of banks' caution on their loan books and why
credit demand
continues to be weak. Average credit growth guidance is just 2%
for the three
largest private banks this year, and this is from a very low
base in 2016.
Quarterly results for individual banks underscore this with
credit declining or,
at best, remaining flat. After two years of contracting GDP
growth, private
banks have become much more selective in their loan allocations.
Fitch believes
the recent trend in NPLs is much more a consequence of stricter
and more
accurate underwriting standards than improvements in companies'
and individuals'
credit profiles or cash flows.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
