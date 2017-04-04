(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO, April 04 (Fitch) Changes recently proposed by the
Temer
administration could improve legal framework for local credit,
providing
additional comfort to banks and ultimately supporting lending
growth, according
to Fitch Ratings. Pending updates to Brazil's 11.101/2005
bankruptcy law may
have a special effect on this movement.
Brazilian banks currently have on hand an impressive amount
(around BRL 10
billion) of repossessed assets as collateral for unpaid loans;
the majority
relate to real estate and the rest to automobiles. Final losses
for banks are
typically reduced by low loan to value (LTV), usage of
conservative market
prices (in the case of real estate), and the adoption of high
down payments (in
the case of vehicles). Despite the high repossessed assets'
levels, banks are
better positioned than 20 years ago because of the improved
legal framework for
these classes of guarantees.
Brazil's economy is still enmeshed in the worst recession since
1948. While GDP
shrank by 7.2% during 2015 and 2016, the number of companies
that requested
'Recuperacao Judicial' (RJ, bankruptcy protection equivalent to
filing for
Chapter Eleven) increased hugely by 44.8% in 2016 from 2015
levels. While some
large corporates have requested RJ, the majority are small- or
medium-sized
enterprises.
While the 11.101/2005 law is relatively new, it has not proven
effective at
helping companies to recover. Out of the 6,586 companies that
filled for RJ in
Brazil since 2005, only about 5% have recovered.
Among the proposed changes, one of the most crucial is the
treatment of the
fiduciary alienation guarantee when a company files for RJ.
Currently, fiduciary
alienation strongly favors banks; a bank with fiduciary
alienation as guarantee
has the right to receive the property even if the company has
already filled for
the RJ. It is yet to be determined if under the updated law the
guarantee under
the fiduciary alienation regime also enters into the RJ. If this
happens, the
bank could lose the strong guarantee, which might ultimately
increase the cost
of credit even for this type of guarantee.
Another key consideration is the determination of when the RJ
process officially
concludes from the point of view of debts restructured with
banks. Under the
current legal framework companies can show limited moral
obligation to pay back
debt, since the company can be backed by the law. Companies that
resume
operations (after passing through the restructuring process) can
make dividends
upstream even before fully repaying their restructured debts
with the banks
during the RJ filing. Possible limitations on the allocation of
resources by the
restructured companies could provide more comfort to lenders, at
least until the
company was able to repay the debts that were originated during
the
restructuring process.
Other important changes under discussion include government
treatment of taxes
for companies under RJ. The possible creation of specialized
courts to judge
these situations is also important. Judges familiar with
financial and technical
laws would make a significant difference for banks.
Fitch anticipates credit growth of 4.7% for the sector by
year-end 2017. Should
the government's measures (Including the revision of the
bankruptcy law and
other measures already announced to reduce the credit cost) be
implemented
quickly, this growth could accelerate, although the positive
effects are more
likely to be perceived starting in 2018 and thereafter.
Fitch views the Brazilian government's efforts at bankruptcy
reform as a
positive attempt to pave the way for long-term sustainable
growth. Fitch will
continue to monitor the impact of the pending legislation as it
is finalized.
Contact:
Claudio Gallina
Senior Director
+55 11 4504 2216
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Alameda Santos, 700 - 7th floor
Raphael Nascimento
Associate Director
+55 11 3957 3664
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
