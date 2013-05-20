(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)
May 20 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Consumption by Brazilian consumers will continue to expand and further increase the demand
for credit in 2013 and 2014.
However, this is contingent upon the resumption of sustainable economic growth,
according to a new Fitch Ratings report.
A growing middle-class, an increase in banking penetration, sustained low
unemployment, and local consumer market potential spur continued expansion of
credit to individuals in Brazil over the medium and long-term, despite a recent
cooling period, Consumer Credit delinquency will tend to remain high in 2013 as the effects of
the domestic economic slowdown and the scenario of higher uncertainties persist
in the international markets.
'Consumer credit growth in Brazil is above 20%, accounting for 25% of GDP. While
debt levels reached a level of 43% of the average income of individuals, the
servicing of this debt continues at manageable levels representing approximately
22% of average income, said Robert Stoll, Director - Financial Institutions.
'This fast credit expansion, combined with very favorable terms, contributed to
a relevant increase of delinquency ratios in Brazil, as compared to other
countries.'
While Brazilian consumers' changing habits and increasing indebtedness have not
yet been tested in an unfavorable and prolonged economic scenario, continued
consumer credit growth is expected to continue to be manageable with adequate
provisions and pricing that better reflect the risk profile.
Fitch expects a credit cost reduction over the medium term, due to the expected
gradual decline in delinquency especially after a more prominent economic
recovery.
For more information, a special report titled 'Credit to Individuals -
Consumption Will Continue to Drive Growth' is available on the Fitch Ratings web
site at www.fitchratings.com.