(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
RIO DE JANEIRO, December 02 (Fitch) The Brazilian insurance
sector is expected
to remain stable in 2014 due to continued solid growth and
stable fundamentals,
despite pressures on financial income and a slight increase in
leverage,
according to a new Fitch ratings report released today.
'In 2014 we expect strong growth for Brazilian insurance,
although high capital
market volatility is likely to continue to pressure
profitability and leverage'
said Esin Celasun, Associate Director. 'We also expect stable
reserve
development.'
The stable rating outlook indicates the high likelihood that
Fitch will affirm
most Brazilian insurance and reinsurance companies' ratings in
2014.
In September 2013, Brazilian insurance premiums and
contributions grew a solid
19.7% on a year on year basis, following 20.0% growth in 2012.
Fitch expects
growth to remain within the 15% - 20% range in 2014. There could
be a
deceleration, if Brazil's unemployment rises abruptly or GDP
growth falls below
expectations.
The Brazilian insurance sector's profitability has been hit by
lower financial
income in 2013. As of June 2013, average return on assets of the
insurance
sector, excluding health, fell to 1.8% from an average of 2.5%
for the last four
years. The decline was due to the fall in financial income
driven by the large
drop in interest rates in 2012. With the start of Brazilian
central bank's
monetary tightening cycle in April 2013, profitability ratios
are likely to
recover slightly, in tandem with financial income. The recovery
will be
supported by broadly stable loss ratios and continued focus on
cost controls.
The full report, '2014 Outlook: Brazilian Insurance Sector -
Strong Growth, but
High Capital Market Volatility Pressuring Profitability and
Leverage', is
available at 'www.fitchratings.com' and
'www.fitchratings.com.br.'
Contact:
Esin Celasun
Associate director
+55 21 4503-2626
Praca XV de Novembro 20, 401B - Rio de Janeiro - RJ - Brazil
Maria Rita Goncalves
Senior director
+55 21 4503-2621
Franklin Santarelli
Managing director
+1-212-908-0739
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2014 Outlook:
Brazilian Insurance
Sector (Strong Growth, but High Capital Market Volatility
Pressuring
Profitability and Leverage)
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.