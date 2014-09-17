(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/RIO DE JANEIRO, September 17 (Fitch) Brazil's
automotive captive
finance lenders should continue to expand their market
penetration, despite
macroeconomic-driven production and sales slowdowns in light and
heavy vehicles,
according to Fitch Ratings. Automotive manufacturers' subsidies
to their
captives' auto loans have improved the competitiveness of the
auto banks
relative to the large commercial banks, contributing to slippage
in latter's
auto loan volumes.
While Circular BACEN/DC no. 3.715 of Aug. 20, 2014, which
defines the compulsory
funding rules for large banks when financing vehicle loans, has
led to lower
borrowing rates being offered by large banks, these same banks'
cautious stance
on extending credit, particularly on tenors and vehicle
downpayments, continues
to limit their auto lending. In light of this, we expect captive
auto banks to
continue to be well positioned for auto manufacturers to finance
their sales.
With the higher loan volumes, Fitch expects auto captives to see
more credit
exposure and an increase in the average financing tenors;
however, materially
higher provisioning expenses are not expected, as credit has
been extended on
relatively conservative terms and with a preference to
high-quality borrowers.
We do not see funding being a constraint for auto captive
lenders, as access to
the local and international capital markets is currently
adequate. The higher
leverage and lower capital levels of captive banks (relative to
traditional
banks) can heighten the need for capital increases by
shareholders, as most of
these banks manage capital optimization policies.
Fitch believes the benefits from the latest prudential measures
adopted by
Brazil's Central Bank - adjustments to the rules on compulsory
deposits for
larger banks - should increase the acquisition of financial
bills (letras
fianceiras) and credit portfolios of smaller sized banks. Such
moves should also
reduce funding costs for the auto captive banks. Separately, for
the financing
of heavy vehicles, no changes are expected to the primary
federally subsidized
funding lines, such as BNDES Finame.
Fitch rates four banks linked to auto makers: Banco Fidis S.A.
(Fidis), Banco
GMAC S.A. (GMAC), Banco Mercedes-Benz do Brasil S.A. (Mercedes)
and Banco CNH
Capital S.A. (CNH). CNH, Mercedes and GMAC are considered "core"
subsidiaries of
their respective parent companies, while Fidis is "strategically
important" for
its parent, according to Fitch's methodology (Rating FI
Subsidiaries and
Holding Companies, published in August 2012).
None of the above banks' ratings are expected to be affected by
further
challenging conditions for automakers in Brazil. The ratings of
the captives are
based on their respective parents' support, and Fitch sees no
change in the
willingness to support by the respective parents. The ratings
reflect, among
other aspects, the relative size of the four companies'
operations in Brazil;
high market shares of their respective automakers in the
country; strong
operating synergies with parent companies; high degree of
integration between
local operations with controllers; and their common brands.
