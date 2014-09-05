(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, September 05 (Fitch) Large Brazilian banks are increasingly seeking to ramp up their commercial strategies to tap the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) segment, raising some chance for loan pricing competition with mid-sized banks and shaking up the bank market's traditional lines for customer targeting, according to Fitch Ratings. Historically, Brazil's SMEs have been primarily served by the country's small to medium sized banks, which have focused commercial operations and relatively agile credit approval process, two factors that are key for SMEs. But stagnant growth in the Brazilian economy has allowed large banks to better structure their commercial strategies and capture a greater portion of the profitable and growing SME segment. Also, this stronger appetite by the larger banks to ignite their own SME portfolios helps them do their part, however modestly, to get behind the Brazilian Central Bank's push to get credit flowing. Fitch believes that smaller enterprises have a tendency to be more sensitive to weak or volatile macroeconomic conditions. However, such risks have not deterred Brazil's largest banks, Itau, Bradesco, and Santander, from recently moving to offer secured, 365-day financings, up to the BRL10 million range. The secured terms of these loans reduce the risk that asset quality deterioration could become a major threat; however, this strategy is new and is at times being offered with pre-approvals -- a sign of the high focus of the large banks to win over SMEs. Thus far, the relatively low utilization rates of many of these working capital lines due to Brazil's high interest rates further limits any asset quality risk by the big banks. The resultant immediate impact of the large bank thrust toward SME could result in the mid-sized banks reacting, at best, by lowering loan pricing, and at worst, easing on loan structures with SME customers. Regardless, we see the situation as primarily a threat to a key profit center of the mid-sized and smaller banks, which have remained primarily committed to sound credit risk management practices and conservative risk appetite, especially in a lackluster macroeconomic scenario. The specific mid-sized banks potentially affected by competition in the SME segment include two group of banks: one composed of ABC Brasil, Pine and Indusval, which have long been focused on upper middle market and small corporate segments -- companies with sales above BRL 300 million and the second, which includes Daycoval, Industrial do Brasil, Sofisa and Bicbanco have typically targeted a tier of customers with revenues in the BRL10 million to BRL300 million range. Brazil's large banks, on the other hand, traditionally target either retail customers through their extensive branch networks, or larger corporations and multinationals, which have tended to be attracted to the breadth of services that universal banks can offer. It can be argued that the large banks have been less adaptive and less understanding of the credit demands of SMEs, and thus find themselves in new and potentially more risky territory. Eduardo Ribas Director Financial Institutions +55-11-4504-2213 Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda. Alameda Santos, 700 - 7th floor Sao Paulo - SP - CEP: 01418-100 Matthew Noll, CFA Senior Director Fitch Wire +1 212 908 0652 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.