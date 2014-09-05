(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 05 (Fitch) Large Brazilian banks are
increasingly seeking to
ramp up their commercial strategies to tap the small and medium
enterprises
(SMEs) segment, raising some chance for loan pricing competition
with mid-sized
banks and shaking up the bank market's traditional lines for
customer targeting,
according to Fitch Ratings.
Historically, Brazil's SMEs have been primarily served by the
country's small to
medium sized banks, which have focused commercial operations and
relatively
agile credit approval process, two factors that are key for
SMEs. But stagnant
growth in the Brazilian economy has allowed large banks to
better structure
their commercial strategies and capture a greater portion of the
profitable and
growing SME segment. Also, this stronger appetite by the larger
banks to ignite
their own SME portfolios helps them do their part, however
modestly, to get
behind the Brazilian Central Bank's push to get credit flowing.
Fitch believes that smaller enterprises have a tendency to be
more sensitive to
weak or volatile macroeconomic conditions. However, such risks
have not deterred
Brazil's largest banks, Itau, Bradesco, and Santander, from
recently moving to
offer secured, 365-day financings, up to the BRL10 million
range. The secured
terms of these loans reduce the risk that asset quality
deterioration could
become a major threat; however, this strategy is new and is at
times being
offered with pre-approvals -- a sign of the high focus of the
large banks to win
over SMEs.
Thus far, the relatively low utilization rates of many of these
working capital
lines due to Brazil's high interest rates further limits any
asset quality risk
by the big banks.
The resultant immediate impact of the large bank thrust toward
SME could result
in the mid-sized banks reacting, at best, by lowering loan
pricing, and at
worst, easing on loan structures with SME customers. Regardless,
we see the
situation as primarily a threat to a key profit center of the
mid-sized and
smaller banks, which have remained primarily committed to sound
credit risk
management practices and conservative risk appetite, especially
in a lackluster
macroeconomic scenario.
The specific mid-sized banks potentially affected by competition
in the SME
segment include two group of banks: one composed of ABC Brasil,
Pine and
Indusval, which have long been focused on upper middle market
and small
corporate segments -- companies with sales above BRL 300 million
and the second,
which includes Daycoval, Industrial do Brasil, Sofisa and
Bicbanco have
typically targeted a tier of customers with revenues in the
BRL10 million to
BRL300 million range.
Brazil's large banks, on the other hand, traditionally target
either retail
customers through their extensive branch networks, or larger
corporations and
multinationals, which have tended to be attracted to the breadth
of services
that universal banks can offer. It can be argued that the large
banks have been
less adaptive and less understanding of the credit demands of
SMEs, and thus
find themselves in new and potentially more risky territory.
Eduardo Ribas
Director
Financial Institutions
+55-11-4504-2213
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Alameda Santos, 700 - 7th floor
Sao Paulo - SP - CEP: 01418-100
Matthew Noll, CFA
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+1 212 908 0652
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include
hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.