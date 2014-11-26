(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 26 (Fitch) Brazil's three largest public
banks are grappling
with an increasingly challenging economic environment, which
resulted in
material slowdowns in loan growth at two of the three
institutions in the third
quarter, says Fitch Ratings.
Each bank, including Caixa, Banco do Brasil, and BNDES, is
vulnerable to
weakening asset quality over the next year. However, as loan
growth eases from a
protracted period of very high double-digit increases, the
banks' capitalization
levels are less prone to significant deterioration, adds Fitch.
The slowdown in loan growth for Caixa and Banco do Brasil is
consistent with
Fitch's expectations, as lower loan demand is to be anticipated
amid an
environment where our estimation of the country's GDP growth in
2014 is now just
under 0.5%. Caixa's year-over-year loan growth for the period
ending 3Q14 was
24.4%, down from six consecutive calendar years of loan growth
in the 40%-45%
range. Banco do Brasil's loan growth slipped to 13.2%
year-over-year for the
period ending 3Q 2014, down from 18.6% over twelve month period
ending Dec 2013.
BNDES finished 3Q 2014 with 14.2% loan growth, roughly equal to
that achieved
over the year ending Dec 2013.
As of 3Q14, the capitalization levels of all three public banks
were adequate,
and, in our view, relatively lower loan growth will ease
potential pressures on
capitalization levels going forward. Caixa, which was
particularly affected by
very high paced growth, had a comfortable Core Equity Tier I
ratio of 12.9% at
quarter end. Banco do Brasil's capital base (Core Equity Tier I
of 9.3% at
quarter end) will benefit from the recently announced joint
venture with Cielo
S.A. (Brazil's leading merchant acquiring and payment processing
company), which
will increase its Core Equity Tier 1 ratio by 40 basis points on
a pro-forma
basis.
The capitalization ratios of all of the banks benefitted from
the conversion of
legacy Tier 1 hybrid capital instruments held by the Treasury to
Basel III
compliant Core Equity Tier 1 hybrids in 2014. Caixa benefitted
most from this
conversion because the amount converted was higher than other
banks and because
its capital had been pressured more significantly from years of
rapid growth.
Reduction of risk weights of certain type of loans in 3Q14 also
helped
capitalization ratios. These changes also compensated for the
burden exerted on
the capitalization of Caixa and BNDES (Core Equity Tier I of
12.3% at quarter
end) by high dividend payouts to the federal government over the
last four to
five years, as well as their lower internal capital generation
capacity relative
to their large private peers.
Third quarter results for the big three public banks continued
to reinforce our
expectation that there will be a gradual deterioration in their
asset quality
over the next year. As of 3Q14, both Banco do Brasil's and
Caixa's NPLs (> 90
days) at 2.1% and 2.7%, respectively, were above end-2013
figures, although
overall the upticks are under control.
BNDES has so far been an exception to this asset quality
deterioration trend, as
its reported asset quality numbers remain strong (overall NPLs >
90 days of <
0.1%). However, this should be viewed within the context of
their high loan
concentration by borrower, which suggest that credit costs could
rise sharply in
the event that one or more borrowers face difficulties under a
sharper economic
deterioration.
With expectations of only a moderate recovery in economic
growth, it is likely
that profits of these banks will see modest pressures. The
banks' profitability
could come under more strain if the operating environment
deteriorates more than
expected and leads to an increase in unemployment rate,
particularly in the case
of Banco do Brasil and Caixa, which are highly exposed to retail
segments. BNDES
is more exposed to a downturn in the infrastructure and
industrial sectors.
Pressures stemming from potential deterioration in the large
corporate portfolio
due to a myriad of factors could also impact these banks' asset
quality and
profitability during 2015.
Fitch believes that any return to very high loan growth, or
worse than expected
internal capital generation could trigger a need for parental
support.
Contacts:
Esin Celasun
Director
Latin American Financial Institutions
+ 55 21 4503 2626
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Eduardo Ribas
Director
Latin American Financial Institutions
+ 55 11 4504 2213
Sao Paulo, Brazil
Matthew Noll, CFA
Senior Director
Financial Institutions - Fitch Wire
+ 1 212 908 0652
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include
hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
