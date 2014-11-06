(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 06 (Fitch) Third-quarter results from
Brazil's three largest
private banks confirm expectations for slight performance
improvement trends,
despite the country's weak operating environment, says Fitch
Ratings. The agency
believes that elevated interest rates are helping margins, but
efforts to keep
credit costs under control in a sluggish economy will remain a
challenge for
these banks.
Fitch sees the top Brazilian private banks as showing income
diversification,
gains on operating efficiency, disciplined risk management,
restrained risk
appetite and an overall good management approach. These
attributes support
favorable net interest margin (NIM) trends, which could hold.
However, we believe that continued improvements in the coming
quarters will
depend on credit costs amid the challenging operating
environment. Fitch remains
cautious about the strength of the profitability of these banks
in
fourth-quarter 2014 and 2015, despite the resilient
third-quarter results.
Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (Itau) and Banco Bradesco S.A.
(Bradesco) remain the
stronger performers of the three banks, posting nine month
adjusted net income
increases of roughly 34% and 25%, respectively. We expect these
two banks to
sustain good profitability levels over the near term. Banco
Santander (Brasil)
S.A. (Santander) posted flat profits for the first nine months
of 2014,
reflecting less flexibility, but still very strong
capitalization levels.
Third-quarter results for each of the banks were robust,
considering the weak
macroeconomic indicators and the continuation of significant
competition from
the larger market share public sector banks. Fitch expects
Brazil's 2014 GDP
growth to be only 0.4%, and its forecast for 2015 is 1.3%,
although downside
risk exists.
Asset quality indicators improved, aided by these banks' shift
in their product
mixes toward lower risk segments and the maintenance of
conservative lending
practices. All three banks have very comfortable loan loss
reserve levels.
Growth in fee income, combined with lower credit costs and
higher cost control,
have offset pressured net interest margins. All three banks have
strong levels
of capitalization and are expected to comfortably exceed the
minimum Basel III
capital requirements that will be phased in over the medium
term.
The increase in the benchmark SELIC rate, which was raised from
7.25% in April
2013 to its current level of 11.25%, should not only allow for
continued net
interest margin growth, but also growth in interest income from
their large
securities portfolios. Fair signs of asset quality upholding
across the big
banks' asset portfolios should keep credit losses in check.
Details of the banks' reporting include Bradesco showing an
adjusted net income
for the first nine months at BRL11.2 billion, up nearly 25% year
over year,
resulting in an adjusted ROAE of 20.4% and an adjusted ROAA of
1.6%. The bank
also reported its best ever efficiency ratio of 39.9%. Asset
quality metrics
were strong with the over 90-day past due loans-to-total loans
ratio at 3.6% and
a loan loss reserve-to-over 90-day past due loans (PDL) coverage
ratio at 187%.
The BIS Tier I ratio was 12.6% (calculated according to
Brazilian guidelines and
not equivalent to fully loaded Basel III as there is an
adjustment period to
match Brazilian guidelines with Basel III rules).
Itau reported an recurring net income of for the first nine
months of nearly
BRL15.0 billion, up nearly 34% year over year, resulting in a
recurring 12-month
ROAE of 23.6%. and ROAA of 1.8%. The bank's efficiency ratio
reached 45.5%.
Asset quality metrics continued to improve as evidenced by their
ratio of over
90-day PDL to total loans of 3.2% and a coverage ratio of 181%.
The Basel III
Tier I ratio was 12.1%.
Santander reported a managerial net profit for the first nine
months of BRL4.3
billion, relatively unchanged year over year, resulting in an
adjusted ROAE
(excludes goodwill) of 11.6% and an adjusted ROAA of 1.2%. The
bank reported an
efficiency ratio of 50.6%. Asset quality metrics improved as the
over 90-day
PDL-to-total loans ratio fell to 3.7% and the coverage ratio for
over 90-day PDL
rose to 170%. Basel III Tier I was 17.3%, the strongest among
all of the largest
private and public banks.
Contact:
Robert Stoll
Director
Financial Institutions
+1 212 908-9155
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY
Eduardo Ribas
Director
Financial Institutions
+55 11 4504-2213
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Alameda Santos, 700, 7th floor
Sao Paulo - SP - CEP: 01418-100
Matthew Noll, CFA
Senior Director
Financial Institutions - Fitch Wire
+1 212 908-0652
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
