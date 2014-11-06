(Repeats without change to text)

Nov 6 Fitch : - * Fitch - assigned New Zealand's forthcoming NZD-denominated inflation-linked bond, due 20 September 2035, an expected rating of 'AA+(EXP)' * Fitch - expected rating is in line with New Zealand's long-term local currency issuer default rating of 'AA+'/positive * Fitch - New Zealand's long-term foreign currency idr is 'aa'/positive * Fitch - "fiscal consolidation is strengthening the resilience of New Zealand's sovereign credit profile" * Fitch - "the macroeconomic record and prospects are supportive" * Source text for Eikon