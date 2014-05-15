(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, May 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Australia's
federal budget for
the financial year ending June 2015 will lead to further
differentiation in the
credit profiles of Australian engineering contractors. The
earnings of
engineering companies reliant on the resources sectors have
already been hit by
the slowdown in mining sector investment. However, more
diversified players have
been able to mitigate the impact of a smaller mining sector by
focusing on other
areas like civil and electrical works, as well as infrastructure
maintenance
contracts.
The winners are Tier 1 civil engineering contractors such as
Lend Lease Group
and Leighton Holdings Ltd, which benefit from the additional
AUD3.5bn in mainly
civil construction and related federal project funding. State
and private sector
funding will increase this amount to AUD17.5bn. These larger
contractors will
require the assistance and multidisciplinary skill base of
diversified
contractors such as Downer EDI Limited (Downer, BBB/Stable) and
UGL Ltd.
Downer in particular will be well-positioned to capitalise on
both the civil
construction work and the longer-term road maintenance and
traffic control
systems design and implementation contracts that the government
plans to
undertake. Downer has proven expertise in these areas and has
developed
strategic partnerships with international service and equipment
providers.
Moreover, Downer and UGL will likely benefit from increased
demand for both
passenger and commercial rolling stock, driven by rising
intermodal traffic.
At the losing end are engineering companies dedicated to the
resources and
energy sectors such as WorleyParsons Limited, Monadelphous Group
Limited,
Macmahon Holdings Limited and Clough Limited. There is little
additional
investment in water, energy or electricity transmission in the
budget. Hence
there is likely to be a labour and skills migration from the
resources services
sector to the transport infrastructure sector, resulting in
further pressure on
margins.
The capital investment in infrastructure will drive labour
efficiency gains.
Moreover, more people are likely to join the labour force as a
result of
reductions in transfer payments such as lower family tax
benefits in the new
budget. These factors may reduce overall labour costs and
support margins for
civil construction and operation and maintenance companies.
Contacts:
Johann Kenny, CFA
Director
+61 2 8256 0348
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.