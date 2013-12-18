(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Dec 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says its stable sector outlook for Russian subnationals is being challenged as
several factors weaken regions' credit profiles. The slowdown in the national economy is leading
to tax-base contraction and continuous pressure on operating expenditure. Along with revenue
sources shrinking and increasing expenditure needs, Russian regions are facing
growing federal centralisation of fiscal decisions. These factors have led to a
decline in fiscal flexibility and low self-financing capacity for most regions.
However, the credit quality of Russian regions is supported by the moderate debt
burden and still sound, albeit declining, operating performance. Strong regions
are resilient due to their well-developed tax bases and wealth from mineral
resource extraction. Weaker regions benefit from federal government support. The
medium-term trend for most of these factors is negative as financial support
from the federal budget has declined. Regions with high exposure to economically
sensitive corporate income tax (CIT) face tax revenue deceleration; and
refinancing needs are high due to the debt maturity profile, which is short term
by international standards.
The main challenge facing Russian regions is the new spending obligations
imposed on regions by the federal government. According to the presidential
decree passed just after the elections in May 2012 salaries for teachers and
doctors were increased to bring them into line with the average regional salary.
This resulted in significant growth of staff costs, which has already caused
operating expenditure to increase in 2013. This effect will be extended over
coming years as well and will be higher for stronger regions with high average
salaries.
The deceleration of the national economy will lead to a decline in companies'
profitability and reduce CIT proceeds. Recently adopted changes in tax
regulations, which now allow for the deduction of financial losses from the
corporate profit tax base for newly created consolidated taxpayer groups, also
reduces CIT proceeds. This will result in operating revenue growth falling below
the increase in operating expenditure. It will have caused deterioration of the
operating performance of between one and three percentage points for an
average-sized region in 2013, which should then stabilise at that level in 2014.
Despite debt increases, the debt burden of Russian regions is moderate on a
consolidated basis. Fitch estimates the total direct debt of Russian regions at
20% of total revenues in 2013. However the debt burden could vary from a low 10%
to 40% of current revenue for regions rated 'BB' and between 50% and 70% of
current revenue for regions with lower ratings. Fitch expects a further increase
in regions' direct debt of about 10% in absolute terms in 2014 to about
RUB1.5trn. This is slightly above operating revenue growth, so the relative debt
burden will moderately increase but remain low compared with international
standards.
Fitch expects refinancing needs to be high for most Russian regions due to the
short-term nature of liabilities compared with international peers. However, the
overall quality of debt management has gradually improved and the regions with
sophisticated debt management will rely more on domestic bonds with five- to
seven-years maturity. The others will borrow from the banks for one to three
years. Regions will have reasonable access to domestic financial markets to
enable them to refinance maturing debt. The cost of borrowing will remain in the
range of 8%-10% depending on the debt maturity.
More information is available in the report, 2014 Outlook: International Public
Finance', available at www.fitchratings.com.