LONDON, October 07 (Fitch) Bulgaria's proposed budget revisions
highlight how
the summer's bank runs, a slowing economy and over-spending are
weakening its
public finances, Fitch Ratings says. Low debt and contained
deficits give the
sovereign a significant fiscal buffer, and public finances
remain a rating
strength, but they will have diminished capacity to
counterbalance the ratings
weaknesses.
Bulgaria's interim cabinet approved revisions that forecast the
2014 fiscal
deficit at 4% of GDP last week, ahead of the country's
parliamentary election on
Sunday. The new parliament will vote on the revisions. The
revised 2014 deficit
is more than 2x the previous target of 1.8%. Bulgaria may also
sell an
additional BGN4.5bn (USD2.9bn) of debt to finance the deficit,
provide liquidity
to banks, and lend money to the Deposit Insurance Fund, possibly
to give to
depositors in Corporate Commercial Bank (CorpBank), which was
placed in
conservatorship in June.
The revisions demonstrate how slower growth (the finance
ministry has cut its
2014 growth forecast to 1.5% from 1.8% and predicts deflation),
over-spending in
9M14, and bank-related costs will weigh on the public finances,
which have been
a key rating strength. The next government may have little
option but to adopt
the revisions, given the weaker-than-expected fiscal outturns so
far this year
and the need to approve a 2015 budget relatively quickly.
The increased borrowing would take gross general government
debt/GDP to 28% -
still more than 10pp below the 'BBB' median, but well above our
existing
baseline scenario of GGGD peaking at around 23% of GDP in
2017-2018. Our ratings
assessment already anticipates some fiscal deterioration, with
the deficit
rising to the 'BBB' median (2.9% of GDP) this year. Under the
revisions, public
finances would remain a rating strength, albeit a diminished
one.
The elections could result in further political uncertainty,
after Citizens for
European Development of Bulgaria (GERB) won around a third of
the vote but did
not achieve an outright majority. We expected the elections to
result in another
coalition government, but they have delivered a more fragmented
parliament that
may make building and maintaining an effective coalition
difficult, even if
GERB's showing arguably represents a mandate for fiscal
discipline and
structural reform.
Strong public finances and diminishing external imbalances have
provided a
counterweight to moderate growth and concerns about governance
standards, as we
noted when we affirmed Bulgaria's 'BBB-'/Stable rating in July.
The runs on
CorpBank and FIBank earlier this year highlighted corporate
governance problems
at domestically owned companies. Recent announcements by the
European Banking
Authority and European Commission that they will investigate
whether depositors
were treated correctly and whether Bulgaria's deposit guarantee
scheme meets EU
standards highlight this issue again.
Our next scheduled review of Bulgaria's rating is due on 19
December. It will
take account of how the government that emerges will address the
deterioration
in the public finances and the slowdown in growth.
