(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 27 (Fitch) Bulk purchase annuity buy-ins like the
one written by
Legal & General and Prudential to insure the pension liabilities
of ICI could
significantly reduce the impact on some UK life insurers from
the expected fall
in individual annuity sales, Fitch Ratings says. There is a
limit to the
longevity risk that insurance companies are willing to take on
in any one
period. So any drop in individual annuity sales stemming from
the government's
changes to pension rules will create extra capacity for bulk
deals.
Covering GBP3.6bn of liabilities, the deal is equivalent to
roughly a quarter of
the total annual purchases of individual annuities and is more
than twice the
size of the previous record deal. As with individual annuities,
bulk purchase
annuities have high reported margins and are expected by the
industry to produce
good future profitability. Hence this business could plug the
hole left by a
drop in profits due to individual annuities.
However, the ability to tap the bulk annuities market varies
between firms.
Among the major life insurers, L&G and Prudential are the
biggest operators,
followed by Aviva, while Standard Life and Friends Provident
currently write
little or no bulk business. Specialist provider Pension
Insurance Corporation
still dominates the market, insuring 50% of liabilities in 2013.
The complexity
of pricing and sourcing these deals means that it could take an
insurer looking
to enter the market a number of years to develop the capability
to compete.
As well as the greater capacity for insurers to write bulk
business, we believe
more pension funds are now likely to be able to look at doing
these deals.
Rising asset values over the last couple of years have helped to
reduce funding
shortfalls at many defined-benefit pension funds, meaning
sponsors would have to
inject less cash into the funds to secure insurance. Recent
concessions on the
incoming Solvency II regulations for insurance companies will
make the pricing
of these deals more favourable for insurers.
Bulk annuity sales are likely to be more volatile than
individual annuities,
especially if asset prices fall, increasing shortfalls in
pension funds. The
phasing-out of defined benefit pension schemes at most companies
means that
growth in the size of the potential market has slowed
considerably. But with
around GBP1trn of outstanding defined-benefit liabilities, this
will only have
an impact in the very long term.
Contact:
Clara Hughes
Senior Director
Insurance
+44 20 3530 1249
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
David Prowse
Senior Director
Insurance
+44 20 3530 1250
Simon Kennedy
Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.