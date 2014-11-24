(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, November 24 (Fitch) The potential default of Caesars Entertainment Operating Company would push the trailing 12-month (TTM) U.S. high yield default rate to 3.3%, according to Fitch Ratings 'U.S. High Yield Default Insight.' This report updates a comment that Fitch published on Nov. 7. The TTM U.S. high yield default rate ended October at 2.4%, its lowest level since April, when Energy Future Holdings' (EFH) large bankruptcy first propelled the rate above 2%. Since then, there have been 17 issuer defaults on $7.8 billion in bonds, compared with 19 and $11.5 billion over the same period in 2013. The TTM U.S. leveraged loan default rate ended October at 3.1%, and is 0.9% excluding the bankruptcy of EFH. The full report 'U.S. High Yield Default Insight' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' Contact: Eric Rosenthal Senior Director +1-212-908-0286 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Michael Paladino, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-9113 U.S. Leveraged Finance Mariarosa Verde Managing Director +1-212-908-0791 Credit Market Research Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Fitch U.S. High Yield Default Insight (Imminent Caesarsâ€™ Default Adds Nearly 90 Basis Points to Rate) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.