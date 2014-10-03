(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 03 (Fitch) Brazil's second largest
government-sponsored bank,
Caixa Economica Federal has revealed modest early signs of
commercial loan
deterioration in its latest reporting period ending June 30, a
negative trend
that Fitch Ratings believes is likely in its early stages.
The bank's commercial loan deterioration is being driven by
challenging economic
conditions for its traditionally lower income customer base,
especially for
loans to individuals (including personal loans), where
nonperforming loans
(NPLs) over 90-days past due rose to 6.13% of the gross total,
up from 4.88% six
months prior. Loans to individuals are more sensitive to the
country's weak
macroeconomic conditions.
Caixa's high loan growth, averaging about 40% over past three
years, and the
tepid macroeconomic outlook for 2015 point to the deterioration
getting worse
over the near term. Favorably for Caixa, the bank's mortgage
loan book, roughly
55% of its total loan balance, is showing no signs of weakening
and remains
below the total loan book's overall average 90-day NPL rate.
Weaker commercial loan asset quality has yet to manifest at the
Caixa's two
government-sponsored peers, Banco do Brasil (BB), and Banco
Nacional de
Desenvolvimento Economico e Social. Fitch believes that Banco do
Brasil,
however, will be more vulnerable to asset quality deterioration
in the near
term, as similar to Caixa, BB has also exhibited stronger loan
growth than the
overall market. Neither bank however, has grown at the rate of
Caixa.
Fitch considers loan growth well in excess of GDP to be a
warning sign that a
bank may be more prone to asset quality challenges in the
future. High loan
growth can mask the increase in impaired loans and NPLs on a
relative basis.
Further, since loan impairments usually start appearing once
loans start to
mature and season, it takes time for an uptick in the impairment
ratio to become
obvious.
Caixa' loan growth is still high, but is slowing relative to the
recent past. As
of June 2014, Caixa's loans grew at a 28% rate year-on-year. The
bank's growth
guidance for 2014 is 22%-25%. Decelerating loan growth and the
seasoning of
loans is likely to be playing a role in the increase in
impairment.
Caixa's overall 90-day past due commercial NPLs (including loans
to individuals
and to businesses) rose to 4.62% as of June 30, a 1.12% increase
over the 3.50%
rate at the end of December 2013. Commercial loans to companies
also experienced
an uptick, rising to 3.11% from 2.21% as of year-end 2013.
A graph comparing Caixa's and Banco do Brasil's 90-day NPLs can
be found below:
