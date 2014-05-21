(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Caixa EconÃ_tmica Federal
here
SAO PAULO, May 21 (Fitch) Caixa Economica Federal's (Caixa)
capital buffer will
rise significantly once the conversion of its Additional Tier 1
(AT1) securities
to Basel III-compliant Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) securities is
completed,
according to a new Fitch Ratings special report.
The conversion, which is likely to take place before the end of
June 2014, will
increase Caixa's CET1 securities from BRL8 billion to BRL35
billion.
Fitch believes that the improvement in Caixa's capital position
will
substantially reduce the probability that Caixa will need
parental support in
the short term as a result of potential asset quality problems.
The agency
expects asset quality to slightly worsen over time as loan
growth decelerates,
but believes that the bank will be able to weather the increase
in credit costs
with its stronger capital base.
Higher capitalization is also positive for the mitigation of the
structural
asset and liability maturity mismatch of Caixa's mortgage book,
although there
is still room for improvement. Caixa continues its efforts to
address this
mismatch.
Fitch continues to believe that the probability of government
support for Caixa,
in case of need, is high. This is because the bank is 100%-owned
by the National
Treasury (Treasury) and is a domestic systemically important
bank, with very
high market shares in the mortgage market and savings deposits
(69% and 35%,
respectively, in December 2013). Caixa has a crucial policy role
and is the
government's main vehicle to extend credit to the lower income
population at
preferential rates.
Fitch's projections do not take into consideration any potential
change in
government support nor a potentially negative decision by the
Brazilian Supreme
Court regarding the constitutionality of the monetary correction
indices applied
to certain savings deposits in the past decades. An unfavorable
decision would
likely pressure Caixa's capital and, possibly, its liquidity,
depending on the
specifics of the ruling's outcome. Under this scenario, Fitch
believes that the
government would provide the necessary support.
The full report, 'Improved Capital Alleviates Likely Pressure
from Expected
Credit Cost Risege' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' and
'www.fitchratings.com.br.'
Contacts:
Esin Celasun
Director
+55 21 4503-2626
Praca XV de Novembro 20, 401B - Rio de Janeiro - RJ - Brazil
Maria Rita Goncalves
Senior Director
+55 21 4503-2621
Maria Rita Goncalves
Senior Director
+55 21 4503-2621
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1 212-908-0739
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.