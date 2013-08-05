SAN FRANCISCO Aug 5 Fitch Ratings raised its
rating on Monday on $72 billion of California's general
obligation bonds to "A" from "A-minus," citing the state's
improved fiscal standing and economic and revenue recovery.
"Notable progress includes timely, more structurally sound
budgets, spending restraint, and sizable reductions in budgetary
debt," Fitch said in a statement.
Despite California's stronger finances, Fitch said the state
is a "long way" from a full fiscal recovery and faces challenges
from underfunded teachers' pensions and from its unemployment
and prison systems.
Fitch revised its rating outlook to stable from positive.