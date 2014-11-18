(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/NEW YORK, November 18 (Fitch) The Canadian government's commitment to its budgetary targets in last week's Update of Economic and Fiscal Projections supports fiscal credibility and keeps the federal government in a good position to balance its budget in 2015-2016, Fitch Ratings says. But future federal surpluses will be slightly lower than previously forecast. Provincial deficits mean the general government budget will not balance within our forecast horizon, limiting the pace of gross general government debt (GGGD) reduction. The federal government projects a balanced budget in 2015-2016 using its own forecasts that spending will not increase as a share of GDP. The government raised its growth estimates by 0.1pp for 2014 and 2015, to 2.4% and 2.6%, respectively, thanks partly to US growth boosting Canadian exports. These forecasts are broadly in line with our own. But the government said falling crude oil prices are likely to weigh on real GDP growth and Canada's terms of trade. A falling Canadian dollar and lower fuel prices for households and businesses have offset some of the impact, but the overall effect on growth and inflation means the government has reduced its forecast for nominal GDP in 2015-2018 compared with that in February's 2014 Budget. This will translate into slightly lower-than-forecast government revenues, but we think the central government can balance its budget in 2015-2016, barring a significant economic shock and taking into account the impact of tax cuts for families and employers, and money set aside for contingencies. Medium-term surplus forecasts have been revised down by about CAD3bn (USD2.7bn) per year, or 0.16% of GDP. The government also said it will introduce legislation "that will require balanced budgets during normal economic times and concrete timelines for returning to balance in the event of an economic crisis." It did not specify when, but this proposal could appear in the budget in early 2015. Commitment to, and a record of, delivering fiscal adjustments, even amid sluggish growth in recent years, are an important foundation of Canada's creditworthiness and support the sovereign's 'AAA'/Stable rating, which we affirmed in August. A balanced budget rule would reinforce this ratings strength. Canada's record of debt reduction helps mitigate its limited fiscal space compared with ratings peers due to its high GGGD/GDP ratio. Federal government debt is falling towards 25% of GDP, but provincial debt remains high, resulting in GGGD/GDP of around 87.5%, almost 2x the 'AAA' median. The two largest provinces, Ontario and Quebec, have found it harder to close budget gaps than the federal government and are running deficits. On Monday Ontario's government pledged to eliminate its deficit by 2017-2018, despite a mild downward revision to revenues. Falling oil prices could be positive for most of Canada's provinces due to their effect on private consumption, but they will have a negative impact in Alberta, where oil revenues account for up to a quarter of total revenues. So while we forecast the general government deficit to decline to 2.1% in 2014 and 1.5% in 2015, bringing it into line with the 'AAA' median, we do not expect the general government to move into surplus within our forecast horizon. Contact: Charles Seville Director Sovereigns +1 212 908-0277 Fitch Ratings 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY Mark Brown Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1588 30 North Colonnade, Canary Wharf London, E14 5GN, U.K. Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.