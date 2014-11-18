(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/NEW YORK, November 18 (Fitch) The Canadian government's
commitment to its
budgetary targets in last week's Update of Economic and Fiscal
Projections
supports fiscal credibility and keeps the federal government in
a good position
to balance its budget in 2015-2016, Fitch Ratings says. But
future federal
surpluses will be slightly lower than previously forecast.
Provincial deficits
mean the general government budget will not balance within our
forecast horizon,
limiting the pace of gross general government debt (GGGD)
reduction.
The federal government projects a balanced budget in 2015-2016
using its own
forecasts that spending will not increase as a share of GDP. The
government
raised its growth estimates by 0.1pp for 2014 and 2015, to 2.4%
and 2.6%,
respectively, thanks partly to US growth boosting Canadian
exports. These
forecasts are broadly in line with our own.
But the government said falling crude oil prices are likely to
weigh on real GDP
growth and Canada's terms of trade. A falling Canadian dollar
and lower fuel
prices for households and businesses have offset some of the
impact, but the
overall effect on growth and inflation means the government has
reduced its
forecast for nominal GDP in 2015-2018 compared with that in
February's 2014
Budget.
This will translate into slightly lower-than-forecast government
revenues, but
we think the central government can balance its budget in
2015-2016, barring a
significant economic shock and taking into account the impact of
tax cuts for
families and employers, and money set aside for contingencies.
Medium-term
surplus forecasts have been revised down by about CAD3bn
(USD2.7bn) per year, or
0.16% of GDP.
The government also said it will introduce legislation "that
will require
balanced budgets during normal economic times and concrete
timelines for
returning to balance in the event of an economic crisis." It did
not specify
when, but this proposal could appear in the budget in early
2015. Commitment to,
and a record of, delivering fiscal adjustments, even amid
sluggish growth in
recent years, are an important foundation of Canada's
creditworthiness and
support the sovereign's 'AAA'/Stable rating, which we affirmed
in August. A
balanced budget rule would reinforce this ratings strength.
Canada's record of debt reduction helps mitigate its limited
fiscal space
compared with ratings peers due to its high GGGD/GDP ratio.
Federal government
debt is falling towards 25% of GDP, but provincial debt remains
high, resulting
in GGGD/GDP of around 87.5%, almost 2x the 'AAA' median. The two
largest
provinces, Ontario and Quebec, have found it harder to close
budget gaps than
the federal government and are running deficits. On Monday
Ontario's government
pledged to eliminate its deficit by 2017-2018, despite a mild
downward revision
to revenues. Falling oil prices could be positive for most of
Canada's provinces
due to their effect on private consumption, but they will have a
negative impact
in Alberta, where oil revenues account for up to a quarter of
total revenues.
So while we forecast the general government deficit to decline
to 2.1% in 2014
and 1.5% in 2015, bringing it into line with the 'AAA' median,
we do not expect
the general government to move into surplus within our forecast
horizon.
Contact:
Charles Seville
Director
Sovereigns
+1 212 908-0277
Fitch Ratings
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
30 North Colonnade, Canary Wharf
London, E14 5GN, U.K.
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include
hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
