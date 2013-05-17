(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 17 (Fitch) Canadian bank regulators have moved
ahead of their
global counterparts in specifying the terms under which certain
types of
contingent capital could be converted to common equity in a bank
stress
scenario. New forms of nonviable contingent capital (NVCC)
instruments will be
issued by Canadian banks, but Fitch Ratings will continue to
look to core equity
capital as the primary source of loss-absorbing protection for
creditors in a
bank stress scenario.
Canada's Office of the Supervisor of Financial Institutions
(OSFI) has taken the
position that explicit triggers for the conversion of
subordinated debt and
preferred stock to common equity should be incorporated into
documents in order
to be included in Tier 1 and total capital ratios. These new
instruments will
include NVCC triggers that make clear the conditions under which
"bail-in" debt
and preferred stock will be converted when Canadian banks
require more capital
and regulators deem them "nonviable."
Our approach to notching ratings for banks' subordinated bond
and preferred
stock issues has not been changed as a result of the
introduction of these
standards. Fitch revised its global criteria on regulatory
capital securities in
December 2011 in anticipation of banks issuing Basel III
compliant capital
instruments. Accordingly, we will continue to notch subordinated
debt issue
ratings, generally by one notch, relative to the bank's
stand-alone assessment,
which is encompassed in the viability rating (VR), while
preferred stock will be
rated five notches below the VR.
OSFI officials noted again this week at investor conferences
that the NVCC
regulatory framework offers a clear and unambiguous view of how
recapitalization
of banks can take place in a distress scenario. By requiring
explicit
contractual terms detailing triggering events for conversion of
"bail-inable"
securities, OSFI believes that the need for weakly capitalized
banks to receive
taxpayer support in such a scenario will be reduced.
The Canadian regulator expects to provide final guidance on the
size of the
resolution buffer to be maintained by banks in the next few
months. The amount
of outstanding capital that is not NVCC-compliant will be
reduced over the next
few years as Canada moves toward full implementation of Basel
III capital
standards.
As NVCC-compliant security structures are finalized, Fitch will
focus on the
potential for unintended consequences resulting from the
addition of new types
of NVCC-compliant securities in bank capital structures.
