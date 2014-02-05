(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 05 (Fitch) Ratings for Canadian banks are
Stable despite
slowing consumer borrowing and the potential for credit
deterioration at some
point in 2014, according to Fitch Ratings.
Canadian bank earnings remain largely stable as low provisioning
amid continued
good credit quality and reasonable expense management continue
to offset some
margin compression. Furthermore, wealth management and capital
markets revenue
supported earnings as global equity and debt markets improved
during 2013.
While Fitch currently believes that the Canadian housing market
will experience
a soft landing, a severer decline than expected could be driven
by increased
unemployment or interest rates, either of which would impact
borrowers' ability
to service outstanding debt. Catalysts for such changes could
potentially
include commodity market shocks or other exogenous macroeconomic
factors that
have contagion effects on the Canadian economy.
Canadian bank capital levels remain sound, and provide a buffer
to absorb credit
deterioration in the banks' consumer lending portfolios. Fitch
has performed a
point-in-time severe stress test on the consumer loan portfolio,
indicating that
the banks' capital position can withstand a stress in all but
the most severe
scenarios. In more severe scenarios it is likely the banks could
take mitigating
actions to support their capital levels.
On Jan. 24, 2013, Fitch completed a peer review of the seven
large Canadian
financial institutions in its portfolio and affirmed all ratings
with a Stable
Outlook. At present, Fitch views the risks associated with
Canadian consumer
indebtedness and the Canadian housing market to be mitigated by
the banks' good
capital levels and adequate liquidity positions.
The full report 'Canadian Banks 2013: Another Solid Year but
Consumer Risks
Lurk' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Contact:
Justin Fuller, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Meghan Neenan, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9121
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Canadian Banks: 2013:
Another Solid
Year, But Consumer Risks Lurk
here
