CHICAGO, July 30 (Fitch) The capital ratios of Canada's largest
banks are poised
to exhibit some volatility should Canadian home prices enter a
significant
correction, says Fitch Ratings.
The capitalization levels of Canada's seven largest banks are
presently well
positioned within our expectations for each of the banks'
current Issuer Default
Ratings and Viability Ratings (VRs); however, we believe there
are noteworthy
influences from Canada's housing markets on bank capital ratios.
As explained
further, housing prices impact bank ratios pro-cyclically,
improving capital
ratios more as home prices peak, and weakening capital ratios
more as home
prices correct.
The linkage between bank capital ratios and housing prices
results from the use
of housing price indices (HPIs) as key determiners of mortgage
risk weightings
under Basel III Advanced Approaches methods for calculating risk
weighted assets
(RWA).
Canada's primary HPIs, such as those provided by Teranet, track
the substantial
housing price increases that have occurred across Canada,
particularly in the
Toronto and Vancouver markets. This HPI is a key driver in
determining the
projected, base case percentage loss severities, or "loss given
defaults" (LGDs)
on a bank's uninsured mortgage loans.
Uninsured mortgages typically make up between 35% and 50% of the
total mortgage
assets on large Canadian banks' balance sheets. Insured
mortgages backed by the
Canadian Housing and Mortgage Corporation (CMHC), comprise the
majority of
Canadian mortgages, but carry zero risk weights under Basel III.
Mortgage loan
loss severities are among the multiple factors used in
calculating the mortgage
contribution to total RWAs under Basel III Advanced Approaches.
Canadian banks typically use a mix of Standardized Approaches
and Advanced
Approaches under Basel III for uninsured Canadian and
non-Canadian mortgages.
Standardized Approaches tend to be tougher on capital ratios,
and, when
possible, Advanced Approaches can provide preferred levels of
precision (but
potentially wider variations) in RWA determinations. Different
allowances for
the input variables, particularly on LGDs, pose the possibility
that certain
banks may be more impacted by a possible housing decline than
others.
The HPI-RWA linkage has a pro-cyclical effect on RWAs that tends
to make
mortgages smaller contributors to total RWA (the denominator in
regulatory
capital ratios) when housing prices rise (favorably impacting
capital ratios).
Conversely, the linkage tends to make mortgages larger
contributors to RWAs when
housing prices decline (unfavorably impacting capital ratios).
Some Canadian banks, such as ScotiaBank and Toronto-Dominion
Bank, disclose
probability of default and LGD levels for mortgages, a favorable
practice in our
view. Bank of Montreal, Royal Bank of Canada, and Canadian
Imperial Bank of
Commerce disclose ranges of probability of defaults, but not
LGDs.
