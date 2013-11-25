(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
(Stable Rating
Outlook Balanced Against Negative Sector Outlook)
here
CHICAGO, November 25 (Fitch) The Rating Outlook for rated
Canadian banks is
Stable for 2014, according to a newly published report from
Fitch Ratings.
Solid earnings and liquidity continue to balance against an
otherwise negative
sector outlook as a result of the caution surrounding the
Canadian housing
market.
In Fitch's view, Canadian housing market growth and home prices
have led to an
unsustainable level of consumer indebtedness, as well as a
degree of
overvaluation in the housing market. This is particularly the
case in the
Vancouver and greater Toronto areas, which could make
housing-related losses at
the banks more regionalized. The Canadian housing market is
Fitch's key
macroeconomic driver for the banking sector.
Fitch recognizes the Canadian government's attempts to slow
housing market
growth through various measures, assisted by high mortgage
rates. Fitch's base
case scenario encompasses the expectation of a leveling of the
housing market
with consumers actively deleveraging their personal balance
sheets.
Fitch's Canadian bank ratings are among the highest rated in the
agency's global
portfolio. Earnings remain solid, given the continued strength
of the mortgage
and housing market. The result is an increase in volumes and
very low
provisioning as home prices remain elevated.
Fitch also notes that wealth management earnings also improved
amid higher
global markets and ongoing efforts to build out these business
segments.
The major Canadian banks also have solid liquidity profiles and
have increased
access to wholesale funding markets.
The full '2014 Outlook: Canadian Banks' is available at
'www.fitchratings.com,'
or by clicking on the link.
Contact:
Justin Fuller, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
