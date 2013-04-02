(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, April 02 (Fitch) Financial results for the largest six Canadian banks have remained strong in spite of a considerable slowdown in mortgage originations and continuing concerns over household indebtedness in Canada, according to Fitch. Although we expect a further cooling of housing market trends to put pressure on mortgage performance for these institutions, offsetting capital markets revenue growth is providing support for the banks to boost capital levels while returning cash to shareholders. Each of the "Big Six" banks -- RBC, TD, Scotia Bank, Bank of Montreal, CIBC, and NBC -- reported earnings growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2013, with strong capital markets revenues and better wealth management unit trends driving much of the improvement. Mortgage credit quality trends showed no signs of severe weakness, but mortgage origination was down in the quarter. To a large extent, growth in commercial lending, global banking, and wealth management is offsetting mortgage trends and boosting overall bank performance. However, the more volatile trends in these businesses, in addition to their sensitivity to global economic conditions, could limit earnings power for the Big Six institutions in coming quarters. Last week, Canada's Office of the Supervisor of Financial Institutions (OSFI) designated all of the top-six banks as domestic systemically important financial institutions (D-SIFIs). This designation was expected, and it will force the banks to meet a capital surcharge of 1% of risk-weighted assets above previous Basel III requirements, effective in 2016. We believe the Big Six will have little difficulty in achieving this capitalization target, because their generally strong current capital levels remain comfortably above current Basel III Tier 1 common minimums. While conditions in Canada's labor market have improved somewhat, and tepid economic growth continues, we believe the potential exists for a deterioration in mortgage asset quality trends. Credit risks could increase significantly, if a sharp downturn in employment, commodities, or economic growth causes borrowers' credit quality to decline and, therefore, adversely impacts housing prices. While a significant pullback in nationwide housing prices similar to the one seen in the U.S. has not occurred, some signs of a slowdown have appeared in major markets such as Vancouver and Toronto, where rapid development in recent years could make these markets more sensitive to a decline in residential housing prices. Contact: Justin Fuller, CFA Director Financial Institutions +1 312 368-2057 Bill Warlick Senior Director Fitch Wire +1 312 368-3141 Fitch, Inc. 70 W. Madison Chicago, IL 60602 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.