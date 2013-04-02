(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 02 (Fitch) Financial results for the largest six
Canadian banks
have remained strong in spite of a considerable slowdown in
mortgage
originations and continuing concerns over household indebtedness
in Canada,
according to Fitch. Although we expect a further cooling of
housing market
trends to put pressure on mortgage performance for these
institutions,
offsetting capital markets revenue growth is providing support
for the banks to
boost capital levels while returning cash to shareholders.
Each of the "Big Six" banks -- RBC, TD, Scotia Bank, Bank of
Montreal, CIBC, and
NBC -- reported earnings growth in the first quarter of fiscal
2013, with strong
capital markets revenues and better wealth management unit
trends driving much
of the improvement. Mortgage credit quality trends showed no
signs of severe
weakness, but mortgage origination was down in the quarter.
To a large extent, growth in commercial lending, global banking,
and wealth
management is offsetting mortgage trends and boosting overall
bank performance.
However, the more volatile trends in these businesses, in
addition to their
sensitivity to global economic conditions, could limit earnings
power for the
Big Six institutions in coming quarters.
Last week, Canada's Office of the Supervisor of Financial
Institutions (OSFI)
designated all of the top-six banks as domestic systemically
important financial
institutions (D-SIFIs). This designation was expected, and it
will force the
banks to meet a capital surcharge of 1% of risk-weighted assets
above previous
Basel III requirements, effective in 2016. We believe the Big
Six will have
little difficulty in achieving this capitalization target,
because their
generally strong current capital levels remain comfortably above
current Basel
III Tier 1 common minimums.
While conditions in Canada's labor market have improved
somewhat, and tepid
economic growth continues, we believe the potential exists for a
deterioration
in mortgage asset quality trends. Credit risks could increase
significantly, if
a sharp downturn in employment, commodities, or economic growth
causes
borrowers' credit quality to decline and, therefore, adversely
impacts housing
prices. While a significant pullback in nationwide housing
prices similar to the
one seen in the U.S. has not occurred, some signs of a slowdown
have appeared in
major markets such as Vancouver and Toronto, where rapid
development in recent
years could make these markets more sensitive to a decline in
residential
housing prices.
