CHICAGO, December 11 (Fitch) Most Canadian banks have seen no
impact to their
earnings or asset quality from oil's recent slide, but Fitch
Ratings is
maintaining a cautious view on energy-related credit for several
of the largest
Canadian banks. Oil's ultimate impact on these banks will be
determined by the
length and severity of price declines, and spillovers to the
broader economy.
In a scenario where oil prices are sustained at or below USD60
per barrel into
second-half 2015 (below the assumption in Fitch's Global
Economic Outlook),
Fitch believes that some weakness in loan growth and a potential
rise in
provisions for credit losses would be expected.
Fitch believes that current oil prices of USD60-USD65 for West
Texas
Intermediate (WTI) are below the long-term break-even levels for
at least a
portion of North American production. These levels will also
likely slow loan
growth for both reserve-based projects and ancillary energy
services-related
businesses.
As of now, oil's decline mostly has created the risk of delayed
or scrapped
energy projects.
Benchmark Western Canadian Select (WCS) crude could be more
vulnerable to
production declines relative to non-Canadian crudes due to WCS's
high fixed
costs to transport its product to market (i.e. rail) relative to
other North
American crudes. WCS typically trades at a significant discount
to WTI to offset
its higher delivery costs, as well as due to quality
differentials. Because of
these significant price differentials to WTI, in a declining oil
price
environment, WCS may hit its break-even sooner than other North
American crudes
like WTI, all else equal.
Fourth-quarter earnings disclosures by Canada's largest banks,
including RBC,
TD, Bank of Montreal, CIBC, Bank of Nova Scotia and National
Bank of Canada,
signaled tempered concern among these banks, mostly because the
relative direct
lending to the energy sector is modest within the context of
their
well-diversified loan books and good credit-quality measures.
The link below
provides a graph of large Canadian banks' loan exposures
relative to their total
wholesale lending books.
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/web_content/images/fw/fw-chart-20141211.htm
">
Click here to view related chart.
While most large Canadian banks have under 10% of their total
wholesale loans
classified as oil and gas, second-order influences, through
businesses
supporting the energy industry, make the actual exposure higher.
Canadian banks
are also likely to see some impact in their commodities trading
businesses due
to oil's decline; however, measuring the impact is challenging
at this stage.
A falling oil price is negative for the overall Canadian
economy, where energy
accounts for 7.5% of GDP and nearly one-quarter of exports. This
impact on the
broader Canadian economy could have a more significant influence
on banks,
beyond deterioration in its oil-related loan book.
Fitch believes that high household leverage, brought about in
part by regional
housing booms, poses one of the biggest shock-threats to
Canada's economy. A
slowdown in energy investment will affect local economies and
housing markets in
energy-dependent regions, such as Alberta. To the extent that
sustained declines
in energy prices lead to weak economic activity or increases in
unemployment,
these factors could lead to broader asset-quality deterioration
in much larger
consumer-lending portfolios. Fitch has also noted that business
investment and
exports could be hindered by energy-sector pressures, despite
some weakening of
the Canadian dollar.
Canadian banks have entered the recent oil decline from a
position of strong
asset quality supported by formerly strong energy prices, low
interest rates and
robust housing demand. The average provision for credit losses
as a percentage
of average loan balances among Canada's largest banks was under
0.3% as of
fiscal third-quarter 2014. Nonperforming loans to average loans
was under 0.6%
at the end of the same period. With energy prices weakening, we
would expect
some reversion in asset quality metrics and provision expense to
potentially
hasten.
