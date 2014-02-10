(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 10 (Fitch) Canadian bank credit card
portfolios show no sign
of imminent weakness despite the continued increase in Canadian
consumer debt
levels, according to Fitch Ratings. Rising consumer leverage,
however, does
expose card portfolios to a greater risk of loss, particularly
in the event of
shocks to the Canadian economy, given the relatively high
government insurance
rates on the banking sector's mortgage portfolios.
Overall, credit card loan growth remains relatively flat for the
major Canadian
card issuers, monthly payment rates remain strong and
delinquencies continue to
decline. The 90-day delinquency rate for 3Q13 was 0.24%,
according to data
provider TransUnion, down from 0.30% a year earlier.
The significant increase in Canadian household borrowing over
the past few years
was driven primarily by rising mortgage debt, although other
forms of consumer
debt, notably auto and instalment loans, also contributed to the
increase in
consumer debt as a percentage of disposable income. Credit
cards, on the other
hand, have not played a part in the broader leveraging trend,
despite growth in
card spending volume, as most Canadians tend to repay their
credit card balances
in full every month.
Similar to the US, card purchase volumes are rising as a result
of shifting
payment patterns and a growing interest in reward programs.
Canadian banks are
taking steps to capitalize on these trends by expanding rewards
options,
especially those related to airline cards. In 2014, The
Toronto-Dominion Bank
became the primary issuer of Aeroplan cards in Canada,
purchasing about C$3.3
billion in card receivables from Canadian Imperial Bank of
Commerce .
Canadian bank card losses have declined meaningfully from their
post-crisis
peaks, mirroring the asset quality improvement trend seen in the
US. Fitch
expects Canadian card losses to rise modestly in 2014, given an
expected
normalization of personal bankruptcy trends and increased strain
on consumers
(represented by a rising debt to disposable income ratio).
We conducted a stress test on the card portfolios of the largest
six Canadian
banks, using net chargeoff ratios between 7% and 13%, to gauge
the impact of a
credit shock on banks' regulatory capital and Fitch Core Capital
(FCC) ratios.
We found that capital ratios remained solid, even under the most
severe stress,
with FCC ratios for all banks staying above 8%.
For a full description of recent card trends and potential
risks, see the
special report "Canada: Credit Market Overview," dated Feb. 10,
2014, at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Meghan Neenan, CFA
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+1-212-908-9121
Bill Warlick
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+1-312-368-3141
Fitch, Inc.
70 W. Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE
AVAILABLE ON THE
AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED
RATINGS, CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Canada: Credit Card
Market Overview
(Consumer Leverage is on the Rise but Card Exposure Deemed
Manageable)
here
