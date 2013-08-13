(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 13 (Fitch) Regulatory capital ratios for the
largest six
Canadian banks have benefited from sustained increases in home
prices over the
last decade, but any future downturn in the housing market could
put pressure on
those banks' risk-weighted assets (RWA) and regulatory capital
ratios, according
to Fitch. The pro-cyclical nature of Basel III Tier 1 common
capital measures
could exacerbate the effects of potential losses on residential
mortgages in any
future housing market correction.
Under the Basel III Advanced Approaches (applying to the six
largest banks in
Canada and other banks globally), rising home prices over the
last several years
have helped keep regulatory capital ratios strong by, in effect,
keeping
loan-to-value (LTV) ratios in Canada artificially low. Lower
LTVs, in turn, have
allowed Canadian banks to optimize RWA at lower levels, reducing
the size of the
denominator in risk-based capital measures. This has the effect
of lowering the
amount of capital banks hold against residential mortgage
exposures.
In a potential downturn, the impact on Basel III capital could
be amplified if
RWA levels increase rapidly in response to a housing price
correction. This
could drive LTVs higher. Together with increased charge-offs and
additional
provisioning in mortgage portfolios, this could push capital
ratios down
relative to international bank counterparts.
Basel III Tier 1 common equity ratios for the top six Canadian
banks - TD, RBC,
Bank of Montreal, CIBC, Bank of Nova Scotia and NBC - all remain
solidly above
regulatory minimums (between 8.3% and 9.7% as of 2Q13).
Fitch generally believes that Canadian home prices are likely
nearing a plateau
and could exhibit some weakness over a medium-term time horizon.
We believe a
sharper than expected price correction would flow through to
higher RWA levels,
thereby putting further pressure on regulatory capital ratios at
a time when
rising credit losses will likely hurt retained earnings.
That said, Fitch applied stresses to each bank's mortgage
portfolios and we
believe that capital buffers for all six are adequate to
withstand a moderate to
severe Canadian housing market price shock.
