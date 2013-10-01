(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 01 (Fitch) Canada's largest banks have yet to
report a
significant slowdown in mortgage activity, as rising interest
rates have failed
to quell housing demand and home prices have continued to rise
through the
summer. Still, Fitch Ratings sees the potential for both
increasing household
leverage and rising rates to begin affecting mortgage banking
results in the
coming quarters.
Mortgage balances for the large Canadian banks grew in
third-quarter 2013 as
consumers re-entered the housing market to lock in rates,
possibly fearing that
they would rise further. This activity supported the mortgage
business as well
as some additional covered-bond issuance. Additionally,
provision expenses
remained very modest as overall credit quality and home prices
continued to be
strong. Market conditions have remained favorable in spite of
high consumer
indebtedness, rising inventories in some markets, and efforts by
government
authorities to slow activity in the Canadian housing market.
Statistics Canada reported in September that the ratio of
household debt to
income rose to a record high of 163.4% in the second quarter, up
from 162.1% in
the prior quarter. In part, the increase in household leverage
may have
reflected normal seasonal patterns, as home-buying activity
picked up in the
spring. In addition, borrowers may have been pushed into the
market as rates
began to rise in May and June.
Canada's home-price index hit another record in August,
suggesting that rising
mortgage rates are not yet having a significant impact on
overall housing market
demand. However, as affordability becomes a bigger issue for
borrowers, we
expect some additional pressure on mortgage origination volumes,
and perhaps
home prices in certain geographies, over the balance of the year
and moving into
2014.
Government policies continue to take aim at cooling the housing
market in an
orderly manner. Last year, amortization periods for insured
mortgages were
shortened, reducing affordability. More recently, governmental
bodies have only
allowed uninsured mortgages to be included in covered-bond
programs. This should
have the effect of lowering the amount of balance sheet
liquidity banks can
create from mortgages through covered-bond programs.
We continue to believe, in general, that the Canadian housing
market and
mortgage balances will begin to plateau over the next one to two
years, which
would unfavorably impact both earnings and balance sheet ratios
of the largest
Canadian banks.
Contact:
Justin Fuller, CFA
Director
Financial Institutions
+1-312-368-2057
Bill Warlick
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+1-312-368-3141
Fitch, Inc.
70 W. Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
