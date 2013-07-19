July 19 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Insurers included on the Financial Stability Board's list of global systemically important
insurers could see a modest improvement in their credit profiles due to the higher risk and
capital management standards imposed on them, Fitch Ratings says. However, these insurers'
ratings are already high, with little room to improve, and the benefit could be diminished
if the extra capital they have to hold for specific products makes them less
competitive and damages their market position.
The list published on July 18, 2013 names nine insurers as globally important,
listed below. These firms' ratings are already supported by strong capital
levels and ratings are more likely to be limited by earnings power and market
position than by capital adequacy. However, some insurers do have high debt
leverage, which could be reduced by any additional capital they may have to
hold. The requirement that GSIIs create a recovery and resolution plan implies
governments are less likely to bail out insurers in the future, but this will
not affect our ratings because we do not factor in any potential government
support.
The decision to apply extra capital requirements only to non-traditional
insurance business indicates a focus on risk, rather than just size, and is in
line with the approach underlying our ratings. This also limits the impact that
the GSII requirements will have on balance sheets, especially as few large
insurers any longer underwrite credit default protection products such as those
that got AIG Financial Products into trouble. However other products,
potentially including variable annuities, may face higher capital requirements.
We already view these products as a potential source of risk, which is factored
into ratings.
The requirements for GSIIs will be introduced over a long timeframe, with the
additional capital requirements on non-traditional business not likely to come
into force until 2019. This adds to the uncertainty about the final impact as it
gives insurers time to either lobby for further changes or to restructure or
sell businesses in order to be removed from the list or limit the additional
capital requirements.
We believe that the relatively low number of firms that have been included means
insurers are more likely to try and get themselves removed from the list as they
are more likely to see it as a competitive disadvantage. The list of GSIIs will
be updated each year in November, starting from 2014. However, insurers that
aren't included on the GSII list will not necessarily avoid additional capital
requirements as many are likely to end up included on individual countries'
lists of systemically important firms, which may largely mirror the GSII
standards.
The insurers named as GSIIs are:
Allianz SE
American International Group, Inc.
Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.
Aviva plc
Axa S.A.
MetLife, Inc.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.
Prudential Financial, Inc.
Prudential plc