May 19 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says that Deutsche Bank's planned EUR8bn capital increase will help
the bank adapt to a changing regulatory and business environment, particularly as it continues
to implement its recalibration programme "2015+".
The capital increase will not affect Deutsche Bank's ratings (A+/Negative/a),
even though it would have lifted its common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio. This
reflects the bank's unchanged targets, including maintaining a 10% fully applied
CRDIV CET1 ratio and a fully-loaded leverage ratio of 3.5% in the medium term.
Overshooting these targets in the short term will not change Fitch's view that
maintaining Deutsche Bank's Viability Rating (VR) at the current 'a' level is
contingent on the delivery of its recalibration programme, albeit over a longer
timeframe. Slippage in capital ratios relative to peers would put pressure on
the bank's VR.
The Outlook on Deutsche Bank's support-driven Long-term Issuer Default Rating is
Negative, reflecting our expectation of weakening government support.
The capital increase would have lifted Deutsche Bank's CET1 ratio on a pro-forma
basis (fully applied basis) to 11.8% at end-1Q14 from 9.5%, which is at the
upper end of the Global Trading and Universal Banks peer group range although
leverage, excluding legacy hybrid securities, continues to be high compared with
peers. Furthermore, the increase will provide a larger common equity buffer for
investors in the bank's planned issue of EUR5bn Additional Tier 1 capital
instruments, which should assist in the pricing of these notes.
Deutsche Bank's material capital increase will also give it more stability to
cope with regulatory changes and a challenging business environment at a time
when the outlook for its 2014 earnings has become more negative. Fitch expects
further pressure on fixed income trading, which depressed the 2013 performance
of Deutsche Bank's securities business. As weaker investment banking profits
would limit Deutsche Bank's ability to absorb potential litigation expenses and
legacy costs in its non-core operating unit, the capital injection provides a
substantial buffer for these unpredictable events and reduces uncertainty during
the adjustment phase.
The bank's fully applied CRDIV CET1 ratio dropped in 1Q14 by 20bp to 9.5%. The
ratio will face further pressure for the rest of the year as new regulations
including prudent valuation adjustments are implemented and due to uncertainty
around the potential impact from ECB's upcoming asset quality review on the
bank's capital ratios as well as any additional capital requirements that may
emerge from European Banking Authority's stress test.
Deutsche Bank's announcement that the financial targets, specifically return on
equity and the cost/income ratio, set out in its recalibration programme
"2015+" will only be met in 2016, instead of 2015, on a reported basis signals
the earnings pressure banks are facing in the current low-growth, low interest
rate environment. The bank now targets EUR2.5bn-EUR3.0bn pre-tax profit from its
private and business clients operations and EUR1.6bn-1.8EURbn in global
transaction banking by 2015, the latter materially less than the amount
announced in 2012. In Fitch's view Deutsche Bank's VR would come under pressure
if there is no further progress on cost efficiency to enable it to improve
profitability especially in retail banking, asset management and global
transaction banking. These more stable operations are not generating sufficient
earnings to mitigate income weakness in the bank's securities businesses
generally, particularly fixed income.