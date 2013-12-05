Dec 5 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Strengthening capital, sound liquidity and stable
funding underpin the stable sector outlook for UK banks, although they are
likely to boost capital further in 2014 to satisfy higher regulatory and market
expectations, Fitch Ratings says. Overall profitability is likely to stay low,
albeit varying by bank, with the risk of further conduct costs.
UK banks reported greatly improved fully loaded Basel III ratios at
end-September, between 9.1% and 11.6% (the figure includes Barclays' rights
issue of October 2013) and are at a good starting point to meet additional
rules. However, we expect an increased focus on leverage, which remains
relatively weak for several large UK financial institutions. Estimated Basel 3
leverage ratios were between 2.3% and 4.6% at end-September 2013. Most banks
have tended to switch to low-risk assets rather than reduce overall
balance-sheet size to boost risk-weighted capital ratios. Progress in this
respect has also been made in the mutual sector following the launch of
Nationwide's new loss-absorbing core Tier 1 capital instrument, core capital
deferred shares.
Overall, however, despite improving slightly, we expect internal capital
generation to remain low in 2014 as profitability is likely to remain hampered
by weak revenue. Loan impairment charges as a percentage of loans are likely to
stabilise or even fall slightly at most banks in 2014, boosting operating
profitability, but the risk of additional large conduct and legal costs remains
high for several major UK banks.
There may be a further modest rise in the stock of non-performing loans, but UK
residential mortgage loans are performing well thanks to low base rates, and
most problematic legacy SME and corporate loans have now been impaired and
covered with impairment allowances. Asset quality is supported by recent rises
in house prices, stable unemployment and slightly lower, albeit still high,
household indebtedness. Legacy commercial real estate may continue to pose a
threat and impinge on both profitability and asset performance in 2014, although
the main factor likely to result in higher impaired loans would be a rise in
base rates.
For more details on our expectations for UK banks in the coming year, see "2014
Outlook: Major UK Banks", published today at www.fitchratings.com.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2014 Outlook: Major UK Banks