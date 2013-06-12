(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY/NEW YORK, June 12 (Fitch) Grupo Financiero Banorte,
S.A.B. de C.V.
(GFNorte; rated 'BBB'/'F2' by Fitch with a Stable Outlook)
announced yesterday
that it would acquire Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.'s (Generali)
49% stake in
its insurance and annuities subsidiaries. Earlier today the
company announced
plans to raise up to USD3 billion in new capital. These events
are in line with
Fitch's previously disclosed assumptions and expectations and,
therefore, have
no impact on the ratings of GFNorte and/or its subsidiaries.
Fitch affirmed GFNorte's and its subsidiaries' ratings upon the
announcement of
the purchase of Afore Bancomer (see the Fitch Rating Actions
Commentaries dated
March 22, 2013 and Dec. 11, 2012, available at
www.fitchratings.com), while the
Rating Outlook remained Stable. The Stable Outlook of GFNorte's
ratings reflects
Fitch's expectation for a gradual rebuilding of capital metrics
to
pre-acquisition levels.
In Fitch's view, the acquisition of Generali's stake in the
insurance and
annuities businesses is strategically positive for GFNorte, as
it could
gradually drive an improvement in the performance of these
entities and on the
group's overall revenue diversification. The completion of this
transaction does
not have rating implications for Seguros Banorte Generali, S.A.
de C.V.
(national-rating of 'AA+(mex)' with a Stable Outlook), since
potential support
from Generali has not been factored in. Instead, the rating of
the insurance
company considers the likelihood of potential support from
GFNorte, if needed.
In turn, Fitch considers that the planned capital increase is
aligned with
GFNorte's strategy to restore capital adequacy metrics to the
levels recorded
before the acquisition of Afore Bancomer. Fitch believes that
the proceeds of
the planned capital raise will allow GFNorte to afford the
acquisition of
Generali's stakes, to purchase the International Finance
Corporation's small
stake in GFNorte's major subsidiary, Banco Mercantil del Norte,
S.A. (Banorte;
rated 'BBB'/'F2' with a Stable Outlook), and also to liquidate
the credit
facility contracted earlier this year to complete the purchase
of Afore
Bancomer.
Upon completion of the capital injection, Fitch expects
GFNorte's double
leverage to be virtually eliminated, while any excess capital
raised could
further improve the overall loss absorption capacity of Banorte.
Contact:
Primary Analyst (GFNorte and Banorte)
Monica Ibarra
Director
+52 81 8399 9150
Fitch Mexico SA de CV
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Edificio Connexity Piso 8
Col. Del Paseo Residencial
64920 Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Primary Analyst (Seguros Banorte Generali)
Milena Carrizosa
+57 1 326 9999 Ext.1090
Calle 69A No. 9-85
Bogota, Colombia
Secondary Analyst (GFNorte and Banorte)
Alejandro Garcia, CFA
Senior Director
+52 81 8399 9146
Secondary Analyst (Seguros Banorte Generali)
Eduardo Recinos
Senior Director
+503 2516 6606
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
